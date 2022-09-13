Thuso Mbedu had fun with her co-stars from her much-awaited movie The Woman King

The actress who made headlines with her stunning dress at the film's world premiere shared a clip alongside he co-stars

In the video that is making the rounds on social media, Thuso can be seen having fun with Viola Davis and others

Thuso Mbedu is having fun with her co-stars from the highly anticipated movie The Woman King featuring stars such as Viola Davis, Lashana Lynch, John Boyega and South African star Siv Ngesi.

Thuso Mbedu recently posted a cool video with her co-stars from 'The Woman King' on her page. Image: @thuso.mbedu.

Source: Instagram

The stunner turned heads with her elegant black dress at the movie's world premiere on Friday. Thuso rocked a black-figure hugging dress that showed off her hourglass figure.

Taking to her Twitter page, Thuso Mbedu shared a cool clip while having fun with her co-stars at the Toronto International Film Festival. The star's fans flooded her timeline with comments about how they can't wait for the movie's release.

@GunsCorry said:

"You guys looked Amazing ❤❤and that Imipi track is "

@Lebomotaung_added:

"Ezintswembu kakhulu ke! I toast to you @ThusoMbedu It's so refreshing working with actors from other countries and hearing them talk about how amazing mzansi talent is! Makes me proud!"

@jack1staccount commented:

"Are you coming back anytime soon babe phela I miss you now."

