Fashionista and media personality Yaya Mavundla has opened up about her journey to being a successful transwoman in South Africa

The stunner shared how her family's acceptance made her become who she is without fear

She added that society must be educated on how to be accepting should they meet a community or family member who wants to transition

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Yaya Mavundla is a force to be reckoned with in the trans activism and fashion worlds, but she did not have it easy. The star recently spoke about how she strives to live her truth.

Media personality Yaya Mavundla has opened up on the struggles trans people are facing in Mzansi. Image: @yayarsa.

Source: Instagram

Mavundla said the main aim of her career is to be the voice for the trans people in South Africa.

Speaking about her journey, Yaya Mavundla said she did not have a difficult time trying to "come out" because her family knew she was different from a young age. According to TimesLIVE, she added that she hopes families can be educated on supporting members who want to transition. She said:

"I think we need to educate or advise families instead of speaking to the young kid We should sensitise the family that should it happen, they come across a time where the child might seem different from other kids, this is how they should deal with things."

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

She also noted that she donates 50% of the profits from her clothing line, Queer Comfort, to organisations that represent trans black women because she understands their plights. Mavundla added:

"I know why trans people should have access to hormones, having come from that space. There are a lot of young trans people that look up to me."

Reason fumes after being listed among South Africa's worst rappers, takes to Twitter to fire shots

In more entertainment news, Briefly News also reported that the trending list of the country's worst rappers has caused a stir on social media. Stars such as Reason, Stilo Magolide, Boity, and Nadia Nakai made it to the list.

Social media has been buzzing with mixed reactions from fans who feel the list is unfair. Some said a lot of whack rappers such as Cassper Nyovest and AKA were left out while good rappers made it to the list.

According to ZAlebs, Reason's fans questioned the list's credibility after mentioning the star. Many said it was disrespectful to mention the rapper and Amapiano star, given his immense contribution to the rap game.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News