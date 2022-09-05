Popular rapper Reason who is also known as Sizwe Alakine has taken to Twitter to respond to the list of Mzansi's worst rappers

The star was named on the list alongside fellow rappers Nadia Nakai, Boity Thulo, Gigi Lamayne, Stilo Magolide, and Nomuzi "Moozlie" Mabena

Reason's fans also came to their fav's defence, saying the list was not accurate as the star is one of the best rappers to come from Mzansi

The trending list of the country's worst rappers has caused a stir on social media. Stars such as Reason, Stilo Magolide, Boity, and Nadia Nakai made it to the list.

Reason has taken to his Twitter page to respond to being listed among the country's worst rappers. Image: @reasonhd.

Source: Instagram

Social media has been buzzing with mixed reactions from fans who feel the list is unfair. Some said a lot of whack rappers such as Cassper Nyovest and AKA were left out while good rappers made it to the list.

According to ZAlebs, Reason's fans questioned the list's credibility after mentioning the star. Many said it was disrespectful to mention the rapper and Amapiano star, given his immense contribution to the rap game.

@Phislash said:

"Reason? You people don’t know what rap is."

@Leshata_Mokgoba added:

"Reason should be replaced with Cassper Nyovest."

@Bossmarn12 noted:

"So, according to this, Cassper is a better rapper than Reason..lol."

The publication also added that Reason responded to the list in a Twitter post. The talented star lashed out at the post.

