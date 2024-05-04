Pan Africanist Congress (PAC) President Dr Ernest Motsoko Pheko, who passed away at the age of 93 on 19 April, was honoured with a Special Provincial Official Funeral

The funeral service, which took place in Hurlingham, Johannesburg, has seen speakers expressing concern over the slow progress of land redistribution in South Africa

The struggle veteran served as a member of parliament for ten years on different portfolio committees

JOHANNESBURG—Pan Africanist Congress (PAC) President Dr. Ernest Motsoko Pheko has been remembered for his contributions to the apartheid struggle.

Dr Motsoko laid to rest

According to the SABC, speakers at the funeral of the late anti-apartheid activist and former President of the Pan Africanist Congress of Azania highlighted the slow pace of land redistribution in the country 30 years after democracy.

The funeral of Dr Pheko, who died on April 19 at 93, took place at Rosebank Union Church in Johannesburg.

A Special Provincial Official Funeral was awarded to the struggling veteran by President Cyril Ramaphosa, who designated the funeral as such following a request from Premier Panyaza Lesufi.

The struggle stalwart is remembered for his contributions, serving as the PAC’s representative at the United Nations and authoring books on political history, which have been praised for their impact on the fight against apartheid.

Mzansi send love

People worldwide have sent their condolences to the family and remembered him for all his contributions to South Africa.

Here are some of the reactions:

@LampieSamoa

"A category 2 provincial funeral was accorded to Dr #MotsokoPheko, but how did 14 buses reduced to 6 not materialise to transport the mourners?"

@Jabulano Gumbi Mtshali commented:·

"Rest well Dr.Motsoko Pheko!Our stalwart liberation giant. He has fought a good fight!"

@Phupho L'ka Biko said:

"We wake up today paying tribute to the anti-apartheid alism stalwart Dr Motsoko Pheko, who is also theone of our band members, grandfather of Tumi Pheko."

@mnguni omhlophe shared:

"We must continue to honour the legacy of the former President of the PAC of Azania, Dr Motsoko Pheko,"

@Liepollo9 commented:

"We are laying our Father, leader, writer, philosopher, icon, land to rest. Rest in eternal power."

