A young South African man took to social media to share his life-changing story

The gentleman showcased his life in high school to his university until he found success

Many people were touched by the uplifting tale of the medical doctor as they rushed to his comments to congratulate him

One man has inspired many online users with his life-changing story, which left many people in their feelings.

A gentleman shared his life-changing story in a TikTok video. Image:@blzero

Young man speaks on his life journey

In a video posted by @blzero on TikTok, the young man showed an image of himself when he was matric in 2017; as the clip progressed, he revealed that he passed grade 12 and registered himself into Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University to study medicine.

As he continued to unveil his life story, @blzero shared an image of himself, where he said during that moment, in the image, he was "stressed" because he did not have funding for his studies. He considered taking a gap year but said his friends encouraged him to stay.

@blzero's search to find a bursary was not over as he continued to press on by applying for his last funding, and to his surprise, he was awarded one and received his first laptop. As time passed, @blzero said that university became tough, and he had to devise a plan to maintain his lifestyle.

"I set up a min studio and started producing music," he said.

He then revealed that he received his first gig, which motivated him to push hard in his music career. @blzero said he jiggled both his music and studies. Life went on, and things started to look good for the young man when he produced his first hit song, Trigger. Life changed for the better for the gentleman.

He started attending gigs and received a gold plaque for his first hit song. He produced more hits, such as Azul and Sanitizer. He also said he has gone on to travel the world and met legends.

SA claps for the young man

The gentleman's story touched people as they rushed to his comments to send him heartfelt messages.

User2819145478213 said:

"You did well; your parents must be proud."

Mpuruk shared:

"I was so worried that you’d say you didn’t finish studying medicine when your music started hitting."

To which he responded by saying:

"I continued my parents were scared, also."

Shark Of The Ocean wrote:

"Bathong doctor hits."

Modiehi_Ndi_Maboe commented:

"The fact that you didn't drop out, Big win."

