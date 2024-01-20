A hard-working 17-year-old who was in desperate need of funding to continue her studies at Rhodes University has had a positive outcome with her plea for financial help

Nolunthando Bokamoso Kalmash tells Briefly News that she was assisted and is looking forward to the academic year

The young lady also thanked everyone who tried helping her

A dedicated 17-year-old student at Rhodes University is happy about obtaining funding.

17-Year-old Noluthando Bokamoso Kalmash and her mom, Nokuzola Kalmash. Image: Supplied.

Briefly News previously reached out to the young lady after she posted about being in need of financial assistance to complete her Bachelor of Science at the institution.

The hard-working student obtained six distinctions during her first year and is triple majoring in Computer Science, Mathematical Statistics, and Information Systems. Noluthando Bokamoso Kalmash is in a league of her own!

Rhodes University student succeeds

Lovely Noluthando tells Briefly News that the initial article published helped her so much, and she was thankfully able to obtain a bursary.

The teenager notes that she cannot disclose too much information about the donor but feels thankful to everyone who helped her obtain assistance:

"The bursary that I got will cover everything; tuition, accomodation, meal allowances, and books. I feel relieved and I'm happy that I'll no longer have academic and financial stress at the same time.

"It's also good to know that my mother won't have to stress about me."

17-Year-old ready to conquer

Noluthando is excited for the challenges and excitement that await her during the academic year.

Despite losing her dad in 2019 and living with her relatives in KZN while her mom worked in Johannesburg, the determined lady never gave up on herself.

The young woman has a good head on her shoulders, and we, at Briefly News, cannot wait to see what she achieves next.

