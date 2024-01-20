A young lady from Limpopo is working hard to ensure her family is able to sustain themselves

The 23-year-old is a graduate from the University of Venda and will obtain her second qualification in 2024

Briefly News spoke to Tshilate Pfunzo, who said she supports her entire family with her brick-making business

A hard-working young woman who lives near Thohoyandou in Limpopo is doing the most to give her family a great life.

Tshilate Pfunzo is a graduate and makes bricks in Limpopo. Image: Supplied.

Source: UGC

Tshilate Pfunzo holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Language Practice from the Univesity of Venda and will soon graduate with her Postgraduate Certifcate in Education. She was honoured in a post by African Media.

Briefly News spoke to the young lady, who makes bricks to support herself.

Young lady makes bricks

The 23-year-old said that she decided to make bricks because she had an open space at home that could be used to run her small business:

"I learned the skill from the time we used to do bricks to build our own house but I’ve also tried to improve on my own."

Tshilate not only supports herself but her entire family, with the graduate the only person who works in the household:

"We are a family of seven. I’m supporting my whole family, my three siblings, parents, and grandparents."

Limpopo woman wants to expand business

Tshilate explains that she wants to expand her business:

"I want to see myself owning trucks and having my own hardware company."

The entrepreneur's mom, Azwindini Julia Tshilate, is incredibly proud of her:

"I am happy to have given birth to a daughter who is able to think beyond what we as society believe daughters are capable of."

The sis has a good head on her shoulders and will surely go places!

