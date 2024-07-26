“Is It Jamaican?”: Mzansi Man Introduces Maskandi Music to American Friends

A young South African man let his American friends listen to Maskandi music for the first time

The song he played was Wenhliziyo Yami by Zwide, featuring the artists Umafikizolo and Umehlabomvu

Social media users found humour in the way the men from across the pond reacted to the music genre

A Mzansi man let his friends listen to a music genre they were unfamiliar with. Images: @kwanda_mba12 / Instagram, K-Wonder / YouTube

While South Africans consume American media most of their free time, a local man decided to let his friends from the international country get their share of our nation's music.

A content creator who uses the stage name K-Wonder shared a snippet of his American friends' reactions when he played a Maskandi song on his TikTok account (@kwonder12).

While sitting in the car with his three friends, the young man played Wenhliziyo Yami by Zwide, featuring the artists Umafikizolo and Umehlabomvu.

Hearing the song's introduction, one of the American men sitting in front asked K-Wonder:

"Is this Jamaican?"

The man got a laugh from the friends seated at the back while K-Wonder jammed to and sang the Maskandi track.

Seconds later, the local man stops the song and asks his friends for their thoughts. The American sitting at the back said:

"You know whenever you watch those old African movies? That's that right there."

Watch the video below:

Locals react to the reactions

Social media users could not help but laugh at the Americans when the song played.

@thoko_shamase pointed out one of the men:

"But the guy at the back with the black hat was feeling it."

@tikitokokay laughed and said in the comment section:

"I don't blame them. Eish, it's wild hearing descendants of Shaka singing in soprano for the first time."

@siya_twiin also referred to one of the American men seated behind K-Wonder:

"The bro at the back really connected with his roots. You better give him his South African name."

@user6366193379675 applauded the local content creator and said to him:

"The fact that you are proud of yourself and and our culture. Love you, my son."

Top Maskandi music artists in 2024

Earlier this year, Briefly News listed legendary and uprising Maskandi music artists who held or currently have considerable fame and influence in the country.

These artists use their songs to highlight social, economic, religious, political, or any other issue facing South Africa. Their music also highlights the beauty of the Zulu language.

