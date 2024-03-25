A South African Zulu woman named Sihle shared a funny now-viral TikTok video

She attempted to teach her Italian-American husband a remixed version of the South African national anthem in a Maskandi style

Many South African viewers found the video hilarious, teasing Sihle for potentially misleading her hubby

A woman attempted to teach her Italian-American husband a remixed version of the South African national anthem. Image: @officialsihle

A Zulu woman had netizens in stitches after attempting to teach her Italian-American husband the "new South African national anthem".

Woman teaches US bae Maskandi SA anthem

Sihle (@officialsihle) posted a TikTok video showing how she taught her man a hilariously remixed version of Nkosi Sikelel' iAfrika by a local Maskandi artist.

The footage shows Sihle teaching her man the lyrics of part of the song, which the man makes an impressive effort to read.

Sihle told him that he also needed to sing it in a Maskandi tune, like the trending video on socials.

Watch the funny video below:

SA amused by Zulu woman's antics

Many Mzansi viewers responded to the video with funny commentary as they hilariously called Sihle out for leading her husband astray and mocking SA abroad.

Ceboh replied:

"Maskandi❌ Zulu Country Music ✅."

Bahle Mkhwanazi replied:

"Amazulu niburukisa ngish abelungu❤️."

Tessa_ commented:

"Haibo Haibo I’m so gone KODWA SIHLE ."

Nondz Ntuli said:

"Manje why umfundisa into engekho oe?"

AM responded:

"O se boloke❌ Usibhuruke✅."

Sphe Ndaba-Cele commented:

Lapho uSerious bakithi uSbari

iMamaYaNana replied:

"Sihle sizoba yini ngampela uhulumeni wenu lapho menivala kule appngaze ngahleka ."

Bhalamba Scents responded:

"Awuziphathe kahle Ungadukisi usbali wethu."

cyah Njinjih commented:

"Cha umthandeni uydalile inkinga."

