An intelligent toddler wowed the internet with the excellent reading skills she learned at the age of two

The adorable cherub shared the secret of how her parents taught her how to read using simple techniques

Netizens were moved by the parents' efforts and praised their hands-on parenting

Little Lethu learned how do read at the age of 2. Image: @lethu_nanas

Source: TikTok

Toddlers that can speak are cute, and those that can read at that age will melt your heart. A cute little girl wowed the internet because she learned to read at age two.

The adorable angel explained how her parents taught her reading using simple techniques that proved effective.

The video had netizens giving the parents kudos for putting in the effort to produce a literate child.

Little Lethu explains how she learned to read at two

@lethu_nanas posted the video of cute little Lethu. The video clocked in 65.7K views and a lot of positivity from the comment section.

In the video, the young Lethu explains how she learned to read at 2. She explains that her parents taught her familiar sounds for every letter. They then taught her how to blend the letters into words.

She first learned short words and moved on to longer terms. They then gave her a book to test her understanding of reading.

Little Lethu's reading skills were recognized by the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards, which she won for her literacy skills.

Watch Lethu explain cutely how she learned how to read here:

Social media proud of girl and parents for reading efforts

South Africans, parents and nonparents alike, were so in love with Lethu's progress, and their hearts melted.

Dysfunctional Rocker called her the cutest and smartest little girl for learning to read at a young age.

"Your parents are a shining example for others in our country."

Carynne Koert said that Lethu is extremely intelligent.

"Future president right here."

Tales of a Boy Mom predicted a bright future for her.

"This little superstar is going to be in university by ten. Well done, princess."

Amanda was impressed.

"So proud of you, Lethu. You will go places."

Keitumetsi_M commented on her articulation.

"She's so well-spoken."

Father is mad that kid cannot read

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that a father was disappointed that he paid R1500 in crèche fees only for the child to read a book in gibberish.

The dad posted a video of the bundle of joy bungling up his reading and complained that he pays R1050 fees and R500 in transport fees. Parents commented that they would go back and ask for a refund.

Source: Briefly News