One TikTok creator made content after getting help from their dad after her health took quite the knock

A video went viral as this loving father took care of his child by getting busy and coming to her aid

Many people were in awe over how dedicated the father showed he was to his adult daughter's well being

One lady went viral for having a supportive dad. The woman posted that her dad was one dedicated man.

A TikTok video showed one woman's dad busy in the kitchen because she is ill. Image: TikTok/ @mashudu_mashudu/Getty Images/FG Trade

Source: TikTok

Online users thought it was heartwarming to see him care for his adult daughter. Many people commented on the video with their praises for the active father.

Woman's father gets over 90 000 TikTok views for taking care of her

A woman @mashudu_mashudu shows that she had all the help she needed after falling sick. Her content shows that her dad was in her corner as he came to her place with a care package and cleaned her kitchen. Watch the cute video below:

Present fathers warm Mzansi netizens' hearts

Briefly News reported that one dad went viral taking care of his triplets. People love to see fathers who take an active role in their kid's life.

South Africans gush over present and dedicated father in TikTok video

Many people love to see precious family moments. Online users thought it was refreshing and heartwarming to see if the father dotes over his child.

Didintle commented:

"I don’t know what it’s like to have a wonderful father. But my kids will tell me."

natethachef wrote:

"Saw your tweet and came to like this. Your story made my day and thank you. Im a Dad living abroad struggling with co-parenting."

Mphike Sharon added:

"I miss my dad so much, God knows. I know He would do this for me. You are blessed, this is wholesome."

iLelo_Unami said:

"This is so beautiful. *continues to cry in fatherless.*"

White powder remarked:

"As a man, He is my leader. I have learnt something."

Source: Briefly News