A young woman took her dad to the car dealership to collect her new wheels, and neither could contain their emotions

The proud dad was left speechless and only showed his feelings through his tears, and netizens were left in tears

People across South Africa celebrated with the lady, while some wished they could do that with their parents

Emotional dad expresses joy through tears. Images: @jennynldovu/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Jenny Ndlovu posted a video on TikTok which showed emotional scenes of herself and her father. The post has close to 900 000 views and over 60 000 likes. South Africans love the relationship she has established with her father.

Ndlovu could not contain her tears when she saw her dad crying, but the moment felt nothing short of achievement after hardship.

She said:

"Throwback to one of the best days of my life. Making my parents proud. Inyembezi zanjabulo from my father."

Netizens were in tears after an emotional TikTok video

People had nothing but admiration for the relationship the father and daughter have. Many wished their fathers were still around.

Here are the comments:

@Lwazi said:

" I wanna be like your father to my future kids skhokho sami. I’ve witnessed this man fathering you so well from the first day I knew him. Gatsheni."

@TeddyMotaung commented:

"This made me cry so bad because it's only clicking now that I will never experience such with my dad. No ways, he closed his eyes too quick."

@ Aya Msani said :

"You know when your parents know the amount of pain and hard work you’ve put in to get to where you are. They can’t hold in their tears when proud."

@Onnica commented:

"This is beautiful, make our parents proud. Congratulations."

@nandebodlo said:

"I'm literally crying watching this. I wish my father was still here to witness my achievements. Congratulations and may God bless you."

@Anathi commented :

"Ohhh mama! Blessings baby, it's blessings. Let it not stop raining instead may it pour, aw maarn! May your dad's tears water the seeds and may you blossom more."

