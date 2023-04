At only 25 years old, a young woman is trending for buying a piece of land for herself after she saved up for it

Goodness Molekoa posted the news, and people are impressed with her hustle and saving skills

Mzansi congratulated the young hun and all the hard work she put in to make her dreams a reality

Goodness Molekoa from Johannesburg is trending on Facebook after she posted pictures of the land she bought where she intends to build her dream house for her kids one day.

The 25-year-old shared the images on the group Make your bedroom beautiful with Thembi's Linen.

Her story on the page got over 11 000 likes and 1 000 comments. Peeps were impressed by how little she earned but still managed to acquire land for herself.

She said:

"I am 25 years of age and just moved from my parent's house to get my own stand. I am earning R2 000 from this security learnership. With that smaller nyana money I'll have to fix my kid's future home."

Take a look at the pictures below:

Mzansi was impressed by the young woman's skills in saving

People were impressed by what she did, but others were interested in the cost of the stand and what she did to acquire this legally.

Here are some of the comments:

Busisiwe Antonio said:

"I also live there, bought mine last month. From renting to being an owner, wow, so happy for myself too."

Pinkie Thomas commented:

"Congrats, how much is the stand?"

Cordelia Zwelakhe Ntane said:

"Keep pushing baby girl. I'm proud of you. With that attitude, you will go very far in life. May God bless you and all the best."

Nomagugu Mahlatse Ntandokazi commented:

"We all begin somewhere, no matter how small or big, it’s something. Don’t be ashamed of your humble beginnings. I believe that God will hear your prayers and see you through."

Dolly Mngoma said:

"You much better than me gal with my degree and couple more thousands than your salary but still live in my parents house. One day that shack will be your mansion house. So proud of you gal."

