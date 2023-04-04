A lady builds a house from scratch on a piece of land she bought after leaving her home with her kids and nowhere to go.

TikTok user Omphie expressed gratitude and reflected on how far she has come, praying for the day she owned her place.

Peeps were impressed by her determination to have a better life for herself and her kids.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

North West woman builds a house on land she owns. Images: @omphie/TikTok

Source: TikTok

A young woman from Rustenburg in the North West has built a house on her land. The video was posted on TikTok, and people were impressed that Omphie did everything herself.

In the post, she reflects on the day she prayed for this day to come to pass, and it did.

When she was younger, she was forced to fend for herself and her kids with no backup plan.

She said:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"Yesterday I was standing the middle of my yard and I realised that I am standing in the middle of my answered prayer"

Watch the video below:

Mzansi applauded the lady for taking such a brave step

People across the country celebrated with the lady on achieving such a milestone. Others admired how she took herself out of such a toxic situation.

Here are some of the comments:

Loveline said:

"You u did a good job hey,lenna at the age of 32 ive move out at hm,build a house fr my kids,nw at 34 am staying at my house peaceful so stress free

@mogadimasehopotso commented:

" you just gave me hope because you are living my dream,i also come from a toxic home"

@shodol said:

"I'm loving the growing females of ds generation .we choose not to stick 2any toxicity keep moving on n up WE CAPABLE"

@lucasmots commented:

"Good move i left a tixic family house now i own 5 Town houses"

@Ta_BooT said:

"Congratulations mama. Beautiful home you have for you and your babies"

@coach_pretty0 commented:

"May God gv u more strength to never gv up on hustling n wanted what best fr ur kids"

@MoMo said:

"U caption hurts so bad,I would have been in u situation if I was not working, congratulations"

Woman's shack glow-up has people impressed with a classy interior; inspiring video goes viral

In other inspirational stories, Briefly News reported about a young woman who impressed people with the interior design of her shack.

TikTok user Anelisa Dlanga posted the video of her newly decked-out shack. Peeps were impressed by the attention to detail.

Some even asked her to plug them with where she got the furniture.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News