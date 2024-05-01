A mother took to TikTok to share with users of the app what she bought at Shoprite for approximately R1300

The grocery haul consisted of some of the basic household and food products needed and found in South African homes

Social media users were impressed with the total cost of the mother's long list of groceries

A woman's Shoprite grocery haul impressed Mzansi when the total reached R1300. Images: @nwabs.m

A Cape Town-based mother showed off her impressive R1300 grocery haul from Shoprite.

Nwabisa Mkhuzo, who uses the handle @nwabs.m on TikTok, took to the app to share that the items she purchased included some of the basics most South Africans would often go for.

These items included trays of eggs, toilet paper, milk, sugar, a selection of vegetables, cereal and some cleaning products.

Nwabisa also spoiled herself with a bottle of wine, which one TikTokker (@catwoman_67) in the comment section dubbed "mom juice."

Speaking about the grocery haul, Nwabisa stated in her caption:

"I really think this is decent for R1300. What do you think, bestie? Shoprite South Africa, you will always be famous!"

Watch the video of the mom's grocery haul below:

South Africans show interest in the mother's grocery haul

Mzansi shoppers headed for the comment section to share their enthusiasm and thoughts on Nwabisa's Shoprite bargain.

TikTokker @teacheramy19 pleaded with Nwabisa:

"Please send me your shopping list. I just buy snacks and Futurelife."

Sharing what they usually buy at the popular store, @cassey171269 commented:

"Shoprite is my new best friend, not for meat but definitely for basics. I use my Xtra Savings card."

Replying to @cassey171269, Nwabisa said:

"Yes, I still get my meats from Woolies. I just get the staples and tins from our bestie!"

@_gugujoy8 took to the comment section to compliment the mother:

"You are a smart shopper."

A shocked @kaylamyers_ wrote:

"In this economy, this is a steal!"

Woman's R4000 grocery haul for 2 wows Mzansi

Briefly News previously reported that a woman in the Western Cape Province shared a grocery haul video on TikTok, and netizens loved it.

The woman, who goes by the TikTok handle @kalidreyer, revealed that the R4000 groceries she purchased were for two people.

