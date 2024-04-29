An excited woman took to social media to plug peeps with affordable groceries from Giant Hyper and Foodlovers

The lady laid out all the items she bought, saying the food was for her and her child

The online community reacted to the video, with many loving her realistic shopping

A mother flexed affordable groceries. Images: @nmhome_/ TikTok, @Jacobs Stock Photography Ltd/ Getty Images

Source: UGC

A proud woman took to her TikTok account and showed off affordable groceries from Giant Hyper and Foodlovers.

In the video uploaded by @nmhome_, the woman said that the groceries were for her and her kid. She praised Giant Hyper and Foodlovers for having such awesome bargains on groceries.

"Groceries are SOO expensive but we bargain hunt and manage to sustain my little family for under R3,000 Thank you to @gianthyper and @foodlovers."

Among the groceries, she bought meat (pork, chicken, and beef) and minced meat, lemon, lettuce, cucumber, eggs, cheese, and peanut butter.

Woman shows off affordable groceries

Watch the TikTok video below:

TikTokkers loved the bargains

The clip garnered over 600 likes, with many online users stunned by the bargain and many wishing that they had Giant Hyper closer to them.

@DeidreKS said:

"So little for so much stuff?? I'm confused."

@Aya_Sigenu liked:

" This is more realistic. Honest we survive on specials and bargains. Well done mama."

@Darls was curious:

"If I may ask what's ask the lemons for.. this is very realistic."

@Miss K congratulated:

"My grocery list has different stores and the items from these. To the last item! Checking out the bargains helps a lot! Well done mommy ✨."

@Natasha was thankful:

"Thank you for a realistic video. We shop the same. Rather save money than to waste it."

