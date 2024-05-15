Hugo Broos named Burnley FC striker Lyle Foster in his provisional Bafana squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifier against Nigeria on Friday, 7 June 2024

Burnley manager Vincent Kompany praised the 23-year-old after recovering from the personal issues that saw him withdraw from Bafana in the past

Local football fans are against the inclusion of the striker as they prefer PSL top-scorer Tshegofatso Mabasa

Burnley FC star Lyle Foster has been selected by Bafana boss Hugo Broos. Image: Dave Howarth/CameraSport and Richard Pelham/FIFA

Source: Getty Images

After naming the Burnley FC star in the provisional squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers, coach Hugo Broos has allowed striker Lyle Foster to wear a Bafana jersey again.

Broos named the versatile Burnley star in the Bafana squad ahead of the match against Nigeria on Friday, 7 June 2024.

Lyle Foster returns to the Bafana squad

Foster was named in the provisional Bafana squad, according to the tweet below:

According to KickOff.com, Burnley manager Vincent Kompany applauded Foster for recovering from the personal issues that previously cost him a place in the Bafana squad

Kompany said:

"How he processed his own situation was very, very mature for a young individual in the end. And I think we have all learned through experiencing this with him."

Local fans blast Broos over Foster's selection

After Foster was named in the squad, Mzansi fans took to social media to voice their disapproval, while PSL top-scorer Tshegofatso Mabasa was not.

Man Ono questions Foster's return:

"Ok, so now he's available after being relegated."

Siyabonga Buluta does not rate Foster:

“Overrated player.”

Spha Mazibuko is against selecting Foster:

"Perfect selection for me, except for Foster, ai!!!"

Lebohang Mathe disagrees with Foster's selection:

"Foster must go back to England."

Emmanuel Shingaz criticised Broos:

"No coach there."

Finidi George will make his coaching debut against Bafana

As reported by Briefly News, new Nigeria coach Finidi George will debut as Super Eagles coach against Bafana on Friday, 7 June 2024.

The former Nigerian international midfielder replaced José Peseiro in April and will face Bafana in the upcoming World Cup qualifier.

