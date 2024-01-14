The Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) kicked off with an amazing opening ceremony in the Ivory Coast

The lively 40-minute show displayed the rich sounds and bright colours synonymous with the African continent

The event set the stage for an exciting Afcon tournament, celebrating the beauty and diversity of Africa.

Football enthusiasts were treated to a visual feast during the opening ceremony of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

This was before the match between Ivory Coast and Guinea-Bissau at the Stade Olympique Alassane Ouattara in Abidjan on Saturday night.

Africa's rich beauty on display at AFCON

The vibrant 40 minutes show, featured electrifying performances by African musicians and dancers, capturing the essence of the continent's rich cultural heritage. The celebration not only marked the start of AFCON but also showed Africa's beauty, unity, and artistic prowess to a global audience.

Netizens praise AFCON opening ceremony

Social media buzzed with excitement as fans and popular pages like @AfricaFactsZone shared pictures and clips of the spectacle. Many are applauding Ivory Coast for delivering a stunning ceremony that set a dazzling tone for the upcoming games.

See the pics below:

@akech_andrew mentioned:

"This AFCON is special. The ceremony was purely African and all the African colours were represented."

@OStargabby wrote:

"Africa is beautiful and blessed. Wow, it is indeed the beauty of the world."

@B_T_S_100 commented:

"Wow, this is satisfying from the host country. They did well.❤️"

@buzzedison posted:

"Not a bad opening ceremony at all. Loved it."

@NuraddeenNur added:

"The AFCON opening ceremony! It's always such an exciting event."

@mazichibz stated:

"Beautiful. Now let the tournament begin. Team Nigeria. ❤"

@Dolzpetite tweeted:

"Such a beautiful sight to behold. Well done Ivory Coast!"

