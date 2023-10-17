A fashionable woman posted a TikTok video where she proudly showed off various beautiful natural hairstyles

Many South Africans couldn't help but feel a hint of jealousy as they admired her beauty in all the different hairstyles

Speaking to Briefly News, Bonolo Mokoena shared that patience is the key to managing natural hair

This lovely woman posted a video proudly showcasing her natural hair. Images: @bonoloo.m

A recent TikTok video is causing quite a stir in South Africa as a woman experiments with various hairstyles.

Woman rocks natural hair

The video, filled with creative hair transformations, has left many viewers both inspired and envious. In the clip, Bonolo Mokoena effortlessly switches between different natural hairstyles. Her ability to effortlessly pull off the looks is top-notch.

In an exclusive comment to Briefly News, Mokoena says:

"When it comes to natural hair patience is key. Similar to many women in my comments, I also faced challenges in managing my hair. The process was frustrating, and what you see in the video is the result of trial and error.

"Besides your mainstream hair products, I love using homemade rice water as well rosemary and cloves water as hairsprays, which have aided in my hair growth."

Mzansi amazed by hairstyles

People were absolutely amazed by the stunning hairstyles they've witnessed. The creativity and beauty on display have left many in awe and inspired.

Netizens flooded the comment section to share their views:

@Yandiswa Mazibuko said:

"Chile my hair won’t cooperate it has a mind of it’s own."

@PoppyKathryn commented:

"My shrinkage would show me flames but you look pretty though."

@zeephs shared:

"My extremely thick hair wouldn’t allow me to look this good."

@Kgaetši Phuti joked:

"Haa, I’m bringing down the group average no ways… you look gorgeous."

@zoe.maiia said:

"You’re so beautiful."

@nancym579 asked:

"Please show us how you actually do it."

Mzansi woman reveals hot-air brush for 4C hair

In a similar story, Briefly News reported about a woman from Mzansi who has uncovered an affordable hair styling secret that's perfect for those with 4C hair.

The TikTok video reveals a volumising hot-air brush available at Clicks, making it accessible to many South Africans looking for a budget-friendly hair tool.

Netizens wanted more information on the styling brush as it's challenging to find the right products that actually work.

Source: Briefly News