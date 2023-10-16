A handsome Clicks employee won South African ladies' hearts on social media with his dance video

Thousands of women asked about the location of the branch where he works because they wanted to see him in person

They swooned about his physical features and smooth dance moves in the viral video's comments section

A Clicks employee danced in the store. Image: @philanivumase2

Source: TikTok

A strikingly good-looking Clicks employee swept South African women off their feet with a dance video.

His moves were so smooth that the comments section was flooded with swoons and heart-eyed emojis.

Charming man attracts admirers

The guy didn't even break a sweat while effortlessly grooving to an amapiano song.

Many jokingly started asking about sales at Clicks, as if searching for any excuse to bump into this suave sensation.

Vibey Clicks employee trends

The TikTok video posted by @philanivumase2 clocked an impressive 155,000 views, but that was just the beginning.

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA ladies tries to find handsome man

Hundreds of women, curious to see this dashing employee in person, began inquiring about the exact location of the branch where he works. Who knew that Clicks could turn into the hottest hangout in town?

Check out some of the comments below:

@portinqs8qi said:

"Uyashisa mfana."

@ref870803 commented:

"Which clicks is this? I wanna buy a few things."

@nqosh_math wrote:

"Sambeni Clicks guys kune sale."

@noluvo8282 posted:

"Ngeke is this your everyday look noma wenzela thina ngoba wow. "

@yesha_baybie stated:

"Me watching this for the 50th time on repeat.️️"

@becoming_noni asked:

"Why did I envision him in a suit doing this dance at our wedding ❤️?"

@sivenathi_best said:

"Looking for my best outfit, I’m going to Clicks ksasa."

@hlalelanimb added:

"I see the Clicks hauls in Richard Bay coming."

