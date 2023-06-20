A young woman took to social media to share how she has achieved what many people dream of

Mmathapelo posted a video showing off the house worth R2 million that she bought in cash at 23 years old

The homeowner's impressive achievement left several people wondering how she did it and where she got the money

Most people dream of buying or building their own house.

A young South African woman bought a house worth R2 million in cash at the age of 23 years old.

Young woman buys R2M house in cash

Mmathapelo (@mmathapelo_ralephenya) took to her social media to post a video showing off the house she purchased.

The footage shows her wearing a robe and brandishing the keys to her new three-bedroom abode as she shows it off in a fast-paced video.

Mmathapelo captioned her post:

"Keep your head down and keep puddling. Don't look up to see how far you’ve gone. ."

According to Private Property, buying a house via cash eliminates the need to pay thousands of rands in interest on a home loan over 20 years, and cuts out the bond registration fee, meaning Mmathapelo has secured her home at a very good deal.

SA peeps impressed by woman's achievement

Many people view having a house as an accomplishment, a milestone, Faith Giant reports.

Many of Mmathapelo's followers were impressed by her achievement as they responded with congratulatory messages. Other peeps wondered how she was able to purchase the expensive home in cash

Ayzo wrote:

"Lapho I only have a wardrobe nalapho iphuma iWeetbix. ."

khu replied:

"Congratulations darling isizulu sithi awumbiwandaWonye."

user4191541339818 commented:

"Asbonge sthandwa ❤️."

Slondi Omuhle said:

"Nisi plug phela ngezi nyoka ezingahluphi."

ndeka_29 wrote:

"Inoba uphunyelwe izimali 2million cash."

TEE ❤️ said:

"Batho kedi CEO bathong ."

Determined Lady shows how she furnished her stylish home bit by bit

In another story, Briefly News reported that a young woman left many South African netizens inspired and impressed after sharing a video of the steady progress of furnishing her home.

Venessa (@venessabay) posted the clip on TikTok, showing the various furniture pieces and home decor being delivered to her house. These included a stylish TV stand unit, a microwave, a couch, fridge, a washing machine and other beautiful pieces.

