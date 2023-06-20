A woman took to social media to share a video of how she furnished her beautiful house bit by bit

Venessa's TikTok post features some of the items she bought including her couches and kitchen appliances

Many netizens were impressed by how her place came together and took to the comments to show her love

PAY ATTENTION: Empowering lives, one story at a time. Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

A young woman left many South African netizens inspired and impressed after sharing a video of the steady progress of furnishing her home.

A lady had SA peeps taking notes on décor ideas after showing off her furnished home. Image: @venessabay/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Some even view having a house as an accomplishment, a milestone, Faith Giant reports. Most people dream of buying or building their own house.

Different people have different dream houses; some want to live in the city, some in the suburbs, some want a house that looks like it is taken straight out of a fairy tale, and some prefer a more modern design.

SA lady furnishes her home

Venessa (@venessabay) posted the clip on TikTok, showing the various furniture pieces and home decor being delivered to her house. These included a stylish TV stand unit, a microwave, couches, a fridge, a washing machine and other beautiful pieces.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

She captioned the video:

"Bit by bit, I I did it."

Home Light says Home Light, purchasing a new house is one thing, but turning it into a home is another. Anyone can simply live in a new place. But thriving in a new home is the goal. And Venessa appears to have achieved hers.

Netizens inspired by the beautiful home

Many of Venessa's online friends loved her modern space and even asked where she got some of her pieces. Many were particularly impressed with her TV stand and wall unit. Check out some of the comments below:

Nela wrote:

"Ngyaqala ukbona imali yestokfela idliwa kahle."

Nontoh said:

"Kwaze kwakuhle."

user8436005082616reacted:

"Ntombazane ❤️❤️❤️❤️."

SanehZulu said:

"The tv stand Jesu lapho im in Durban .. muhle umsebenzi wakho babes❤️."

asandaDlamz responded:

"❤️Wamuhle umsebenzi but come December uzobe ucashile."

ello wrote:

"I'm so proud of you. Keep it up! Definitely inspirational."

Minenhle Gwamanda commented:

"I get you mntase ❤️❤️."

Khumbza Antony Nkuna said:

"Who did your TV stand, and where did you get the things for the fridge."

Gelo_Mafora wrote:

"Please plug me with where you bought your storage containers."

Mzansi woman shows off shack, says it’s her 1st step

In another story, Briefly News reported that home is truly where the heart is. One Mzansi babe showed off her neat shack on the socials, with the clean, well-kept space inspiring many.

The lady noted that having a home was the first step for her.

Facebook user, Veronica Thandeka, called her abode her place of peace and captioned her post: “My shack is my peaceful place. My first step.”

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News