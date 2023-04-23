A lovely Mzansi lady has posted photos of her neat, wonderfully decorated shack on social media

The woman noted that the space was the first step for her and called her abode her place of peace

Netizens encouraged the sis and left her kind messages, others offered helpful pieces of advice on how she could better utilise her space

Home is truly where the heart is. One Mzansi babe showed off her neat shack on the socials, with the clean, well-kept space inspiring many.

Veronica Thandeka takes good care of her shack. Image: Veronica Thandeka.

The lady noted that having the home was the first step for her.

Facebook user, Veronica Thandeka, called her abode her place of peace and captioned her post:

“My shack is my peaceful place. My first step.”

Here is one of the pics she posted:

SA peeps love lady’s shack

Many people encouraged the young lady and complimented how lovely her space looked.

Briefly News compiled some of the best reactions:

Maemo Salome said:

“Absolutely amazing.”

Ande Okuhle Nkone wrote:

“Very clean and neat, beautiful. Now try getting ceiling board uzibethelele around, so that it doesn't get cold when it's cold or hot when it's too hot. Those boards will help but everything is nice and clean. I love it.”

Ande Okuhle Nkone reacted:

“Veronica Thandeka, that's also good. Pray that God gives you your dream home, but please know that you are on the right track.”

Jal Cudjoe Kojo commented:

“I love what you South Africans do with your shacks. The interiors are usually so impressive.

“In Uganda, people mainly build huts from mud blocks and thatch with grass. I hope we can adopt the corrugated sheets idea instead.

“My understanding, however, is that it may get very hot or very cold if you don't coat the walls with plywood or cardboard.”

