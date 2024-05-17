A young lady named Mpilo Dlamini, who owns a chicken farm, was exposed on TikTok for being scared of her stock

The lady tried to catch one of the chickens but succumbed to fear and winced at every encounter

“I can’t do it!”: The farmer accepted defeat after every chicken escaped her grip one by one

A poultry farmer chickened out after she failed to capture her prey.

A poultry farmer is defeated by fear of her stock as she plays chicken run. Image: @mpilow_dlamini

Source: TikTok

The young farmer winced and jumped at every encounter with her stock, yelling and screaming, which floored the internet.

It's a hilarious chicken chase

A second party filmed the funny scene to which Mpilo Dlamini shared the hilarious clip on her TikTok, @mpilow_dlamini and captioned it:

“POV: You run a business but you’re afraid of your stock.”

After posting the witty video, Mpilo asked netizens to “send help.”

Watch Mpilo’s video below:

Smart business move

It is very refreshing to see women try all sorts of businesses to sustain themselves and provide for their families. Mpilo might have chosen a great small business since poultry is very widely consumed.

The TikTokker opened a portal for a conversation centred around chickens, where many discussed the business, their fear of chickens, memories, and other inquiries.

@Thembeka M shared a vivid memory of helping her chicken farmer aunt:

“Back in 2019, my aunt went to town and I got three customers before she came back. One man sat in his car and asked for three chickens. You will get used to it.”

@Inspiring Stories took the matter more strongly and commented:

“This is the true definition of do not let fear stand in the way of your dreams. I love this.”

@MaNfene shared that she, too, wanted to get into the poultry business:

“Always wanted to follow this business but I am afraid of chickens.”

@Welly Dliwayo thinks it is excellent that Mpilo is afraid of her stock:

“That’s good, you will not eat stock.”

@Fortune Lelaka offers advice on how to get the chickens to the customer:

“I would ask the clients to come in and take the chickens for themselves.”

Women in farming

Briefly News is all about Women Empowerment and reported a story of a young woman, Kamvelihle Mpayipeli, in Keiskammahoek, Eastern Cape, enjoying her various business endeavours, including running a chicken farm.

She shared her story on the Agriculture and Young Facebook page and advised young people to start with what they have. The young woman told Briefly News that she runs a poultry business called Silumko Poultry Farm, which she began in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News