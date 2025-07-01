Kaizer Chiefs announce the signing of Portuguese striker Flavio Silva from Persebaya Surabaya on a free transfer

The Soweto giants have been on the lookout for a new striker following the departure of Ranga Chivaviro earlier this summer

Silva joins Chiefs as part of their efforts to strengthen their attack for the upcoming season

Kaizer Chiefs have confirmed the signing of Portuguese striker Flavio Silva from Indonesian giants Persebaya Surabaya on a free transfer.

The Soweto giants have been seeking for a new striker in the transfer market since the departure of Ranga Chivaviro was confirmed earlier this summer.

Nasreddine Nabi's side struggled to get goals last season with their highest goal scorer in all competition being Wandile Duba with six goals.

Kaizer Chiefs announce the signing of Flavio Silva on a free transfer from Indonesian side Persebaya Surabaya. Photo: Gualter Fatia

Source: Getty Images

The lack of goals affected their chances of finishing among the top eight best teams in the Betway Premiership, but it didn't stop them from ending their trophy drought as they defeated Orlando Pirates in the final to win the Nedbank Cup.

Kaizer Chiefs sign Silva from Indonesia

Kaizer Chiefs released an official statement on their social media page to confirm the signing of Silva ahead of next season.

The Soweto-based club also confirmed that the Guinea Bissau-born player will don the number 77 jersey, and will compete for a place in the starting line-up with Duba, Ashley Du Preez, and Tashreeq Morris.

“We are pleased to announce the signing of Portuguese striker Flávio Silva from Persebaya Surabaya in Indonesia. The Guinea Bissau-born player will wear jersey #77,” the Premier Soccer League giants' statement reads on X.

The 29-year-old striker found the back of the net nine times and provided two assists in 33 appearances in the league last season as Persebaya finished fourth in Liga One.

Flavio Silva secures a move to Premier Soccer League giants Kaizer Chiefs this summer. Photo: Gualter Fatia

Source: Getty Images

Silva has had a good scoring season record at his former clubs, particularly scoring 23 goals during his time with Persik.

In Portugal, the towering striker had stints in the Sporting Lisbon youth academy and also Benfica B. He played for Alverca, Amora FC, San Antonio, Torreense, Mafra, Madeira Union, Real SC, and SC Covilha in Portugal before moving abroad.

Fans share thought on Silva's signing

iTouchCandi said:

"Welcome home, Flavio. Like I said before, let’s keep collapsing the overhyped and overpriced South African market. We've officially checked out of that chaos. I’m proud of the way you’ve handled the transfer window, every decision so far has my full support."

Maso_90 reacted:

"9 goals/ 33 matches = 27% striker. Wishing both Flávio and Chiéfs all the best."

EMKEM_Mike wrote:

"Thank you Khosi, we needed someone we all don't know. He's gonna wear jersey 77 number of goals Kaizer Chiefs will score 2025/26 season 😭😭😭😭😭🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥"

InkosiYendawo_ added:

"Guy is afraid of no.7 after Chivaviro' disastrous run. He chose 77."

madibatingo commented:

"Portuguese striker born in Indonesia. Guinea Bissau Born player? Am I reading correctly or perhaps ndim ulwatha? Anyway welcome to the Khosi nation Flavio."

