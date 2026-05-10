Nomzamo Mbatha was the host at the 12th Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Awards on 9 May 2026

The presenter served several looks of the night, and some drew comparisons to Bonang Matheba's past looks when she hosted Miss Vietnam

South African online users shared their takes after posting on social media, comparing the outfits that Nomzamo Mbatha wore

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Nomzamo Mbatha was the host of the 2026 Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Awards in Lagos, Nigeria. The presenter showed off various looks, and her fans rallied to support her when she was compared to Bonang Matheba.

Nomzamo Mbatha compared to Bonang Matheba because of her Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Awards show dresses. Image: @bonang_m / @nomzamo_m

Source: Instagram

South Africans debated whether there was enough similarity between Nomzamo Mbatha and Bonang Matheba to cry copycat. Vekee Vee James also became a topic of conversation as the prominent designer who is popular among local celebrities, including. Bonang Matheba

In a post on X by @Burnerburnerac5, two of Nomzamo Mbatha's photos and a recent gig as the host of the Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Awards 12, claiming that they were similar to designs Bonang wore by the same designer, Veekee James. Nomzamo Mbatha's black dress was a sparkly piece with a dramatic protruding pleated neckline framing the face. The look was compared to the black dress Bonang wore in Vietnam as the host on Miss Cosmo 2025, which included a protruding element also framing the face, except hers was more of a flower effect, and the dress was a sweetheart neckline.

Nomzamo's next wore was a bright blue dress also in a halter-top neckline with some pale blue accents. The online user compared the ensemble to Bonang's past royal blue look in a sweetheart neckline gown and a vastly different textile. The online user argued that Bonang was influencing other women in entertainment to wear the designer Veekee James. See the posts below:

SA slams Nomzamo Mbatha copying Bonang Matheba claims

Most people disagreed that Nomzamo Mbatha was copying, but rather that she was taking inspiration. Bonang's fans argued that their fave was a fashion icon.

Fans defended Nomzamo Mbatha from copycat accusations. Image: @nomzamo_m

Source: Instagram

@l_phomolo argued:

"Bonang Matheba is a fashion Icon. There is nothing wrong with taking some tips from her closet."

@DDT_PM added:

"What if Nomzamo Mbatha sees Bonang as her role model? Don’t forget Bonang is a fashion icon and Nomzamo knows."

@FefeMdluli said:

"Kuthula anikhoni neh? They designed these outfits for Nomzamo, it's not like she said I want to wear the same outfits as Bonang. You guys make everything about Bonang."

@niiiiiickiiiii also felt the outfits looked different:

"The dresses look nothing alike, hey it's just the same colours."

@Khutso_A loved both Nomzamo and Bonang's looks:

"What matters is that they both look amazing."

SA defends Bonang Matheba as critics question her talent

Briefly News previously reported that Bonang Matheba topped social media trends on 29 April 2026; however, instead of celebrating an accolade, several critics questioned the legendary broadcaster’s professional credibility.

The debate was sparked by a viral claim that the former Live Amp presenter was merely "skilled" after years of perfecting her craft, rather than naturally talented. This, according to X (formerly Twitter) user murphygee5, who posed a question that sent half of South African social media users over the edge.

The critique comes months after Bonang's trip to Vietnam, where she hosted the 2025 Miss Cosmo pageant.

Source: Briefly News