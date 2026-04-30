Bonang Matheba's talent came under fire on social media as several critics questioned her credibility

One user claimed the veteran broadcaster was merely skilled in what she does, but had no talent to show, and her fans came in numbers to defend her

Flooding the comment section, the Queen B's supporters listed her many achievements and talents and celebrated her career, effectively putting the "haters" in their place

Online users argued over Bonang Matheba’s credibility. Images: Bonang

Source: Twitter

Bonang Matheba topped social media trends on 29 April 2026; however, instead of celebrating an accolade, several critics questioned the legendary broadcaster’s professional credibility.

The debate was sparked by a viral claim that the former Live Amp presenter was merely "skilled" after years of perfecting her craft, rather than naturally talented. This, according to X (formerly Twitter) user murphygee5, who posed a question that sent half of South African social media users over the edge.

"Still trying to figure out what's her talent," he tweeted, as he responded to a fan admiring Queen B's style and elegance.

In the comment section, the user claimed that merely being on TV for over a decade, hosting award shows, TV shows and beauty pageants did not equate to talent and was merely a skill that anyone could acquire.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

He went a step further by arguing that there were better presenters than the House of BNG founder, naming Anele Mdoda as one of his top picks.

A troll argued that Bonang Matheba wasn't talented but merely skilled at what she does. Image: Bonang

Source: Twitter

The critique comes months after Bonang's trip to Vietnam, where she hosted the 2025 Miss Cosmo pageant.

Ultimately, it was clear in his responses that his post was merely for engagement, a rage-baiting tactic many verified X users have adopted to cash in on "Elon's coins."

However, even this did not stop Bonang's dedicated fanbase, who flooded the comment section with a massive list of Queen B’s industry milestones, business ventures, and global accolades.

See the troll's post below.

Bonang Matheba's supporters rally in her defence

The rage-baiting was a success, and it wasn't long before the B-force came in guns blazing to defend their Queen. Read some of their comments below.

Mmalenyalo_ said:

"This app will show you that people would really hate and kill you for nothing. This man has been watching Bonang for 20 years on TV, but he comes here and asks what her talent is."

TheRealKuni slammed the critic:

"Someone who diversified her radio platform into multiple businesses and media dominance to set her up for generational wealth, being questioned by someone whose credits are being a Chelsea, Kaizer and Real supporter is wild work, but I digress."

badghel_sam defended Bonang Matheba:

"When it comes to PRESENTING, BUSINESS, WORK ETHIC? You cannot take away that talent from that woman, we have youngsters trying to IMITATE HER."

ndirimuninja was unimpressed:

"Using @Bonang's name to get impressions is low, man."

Wanda_Mp added:

"It's not you talking, it's the poverty."

Tshepowfour3 asked:

"You're chasing clout."

Fans defended Bonang Matheba after trolls argued that she's not talented. Image: Bonang

Source: Twitter

Meanwhile, a handful of commenters joined in on the criticism, fueling the narrative that Bonang did not have talent.

mz_keamo said:

"You don’t need talent to make it."

ZeeNunewPurple trolled:

"Deep voice + good English = Talent."

Pinky1141575 wrote:

"I also don't know what her talent is besides investing in her wardrobe, she takes the cup on that one. Presenting, though, I personally think she shouts a lot."

Fan recreates Bonang Matheba's viral look

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to photos of a woman who recreated Bonang Matheba's viral casual look at a fraction of the price.

The content creator's post went viral as followers admired her attention to detail and raved over how much it cost her to achieve it.

Source: Briefly News