A young woman recreated a luxury outfit worn by Bonang Matheba using affordable items, spending less than R600 in total

The comparison between the two highlighted how fashion can be accessible without compromising on style or creativity

Social media users praised the look, saying it showed that confidence and smart shopping can rival high-end fashion

Looking stylish doesn’t always have to come with a hefty price tag. Sometimes, all it takes is a bit of creativity and a good eye for detail.

The picture on the left showed Bonang Matheba and an influencer wearing similar outfits. Image: meisiekind

Source: TikTok

A content creator, Meisiekind, went viral after recreating a look originally worn by Bonang Matheba, using budget-friendly items. The original outfit, valued at around R25,000, was known for its polished and high-end aesthetic. Determined to prove that style isn’t limited to expensive brands, the creator sourced similar pieces from Shein and managed to put together a near-identical look for under R600.

Breaking it down, she spent roughly R40 on a top, under R200 on pants, and added accessories like a handbag and sunglasses for less than R200 each. The final result looked like they both shopped in the same store.

Affordable fashion proves style needs no fortune

Social media users applauded user @meisiekind3's effort, with many saying it showed how fashion can be accessible to everyone. Others pointed out that confidence plays a huge role in pulling off any outfit, regardless of its price. She even plugged Mzansi with discount codes from Shein, showing her followers how she managed to bring the total down significantly.

It wasn’t just about copying an outfit, it became about accessibility and sharing knowledge. People appreciated that she didn’t gatekeep, instead turning the moment into something practical that others could benefit from. In the end, it proved that with a bit of creativity, smart shopping, and knowing where to look, high-end looks can absolutely be recreated on a budget without losing the overall vibe.

Meisiekind smiled confidently while posing in a casual outfit inspired by Bonang Matheba, highlighting a graphic tee and light-wash jeans she recreated for under R600. Image: meisiekind

Source: TikTok

Check out the TikTok post below:

Here's how Mzansi reacted

Madira Pinkie commented:

“You ate the look more than Bonang.”

Ma _ Fatso commented:

“Hey sis, what size are your pants?”

Naledi commented:

“It suits you more. ❤️”

Szshushu commented:

“I want this look. 🔥 How do the pants feel?”

Sisterntswembu commented:

“Looks like Bonang copied you. 😂 You both look great.”

Jessyjay commented:

“You look like Keke Mphuthi. 🥰 Beautiful.”

Ms P. commented:

“You ate, left no crumbs. 🔥”

Kamiyah commented:

“I can’t find it, I really want to buy it. 🥹”

Zollyzols commented:

“You have all these pieces, but never thought of this fit. 😩”

April commented:

“You ate, let me follow you. 🥰”

Thaps1125 commented:

“You ate doll. 🥰”

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Source: Briefly News