Bonang Matheba Dances Her Troubles Away Amid Alleged Tax Scandal
- Bonang Matheba recently showed off her slick dance moves in a now-viral video on social media
- The media maven recently hosted an event to launch the latest addition to her alcoholic beverage line, and despite the taxman allegedly being on her trail, she had the time of her life
- Online users gushed over Queen B's ageless beauty and impressive dance moves
Despite allegedly being chased by the taxman, Bonang Matheba appears to still be living her best life, and fans are loving it for her.
The media personality and "queen of bubbly" recently hosted an extravagant event on 7 March 2026 for the launch of her new House of BNG Mimosa in Franschhoek, Cape Town.
A clip from the event was shared on TikTok by user toocooltopost0, showing Matheba dancing with a friend at the event.
The clip captures a rare moment of the star letting loose to Professor and Speedy’s 2010 classic, Lento. It’s a refreshing switch from her usual polished and sophisticated persona, proving that while she may be the Queen B, she still has the moves to hold her own on any dance floor.
It surfaces just days after the businesswoman was reported to have been embroiled in a messy tax scandal.
According to Briefly News, Matheba was at the centre of a multi-million-rand debt owed to the South African Revenue Services (SARS) and was facing serious consequences should she fail to fulfil her obligations.
She's among the many celebrities who, in recent years, have been chased by the taxman for reportedly owing millions.
Following his untimely death in May 2025, late Tsotsi actor Presley Chweneyagae had his assets frozen by the SIU over his own alleged involvement in a National Lotteries Commission (NLC) corruption scandal.
Despite the headlines regarding a multi-million-rand debt to SARS, Matheba’s recent appearance at the House of BNG Mimosa launch served as a masterclass in brand resilience and living your best life regardless of the pressure.
Watch Bonang Matheba's dance video below.
Fans show love to Bonang Matheba
The comment section was flooded with fans gushing over Bonang and admiring her ageless beauty. Read some of their comments below.
Snazo Mente said:
"Guys, you see how important it is to have a small body? She’s ageing fine."
Neli wrote:
"I’m so happy to see she hasn’t fallen for the BBL trend."
Ntombizodwa Ngubane ☺ showed love to Bonang Matheba:
"The Bonang we fell in love with on Live Amp Friday 9 pm, Mzansi for Sho."
Boitshepo_K added:
"Bonang honestly seems to throw the best parties."
Zuki_J posted:
"Bonang can really dance. I remember from Live Amp days."
Tumi Phetoe joked:
"The only slender that matters."
