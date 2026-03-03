Shauwn "MaMkhize" Mkhize has reportedly made a move to list her mega-mansion on the rental market

Following high-profile legal battles and a tax investigation, netizens speculated that the businesswoman may have opened her doors to tenants to create another source of income

Meanwhile, many social media users were left baffled by the home's size, questioning the practicality of living in such a massive estate

Shauwn “MaMkhize” Mkhize’s mega mansion has allegedly been listed on the rental market. Images: kwa_mammkhize

Source: Instagram

Shauwn "MaMkhize" Mkhize is once again at the centre of a social media firestorm, but this time, the chatter isn't about her latest outfit or her new football team.

Rumours are swirling that the flamboyant businesswoman has made the decision to list her famous Durban mega-mansion "to let," trading her privacy for a potential rental income.

This, according to X (formerly Twitter) user KingMntungwa, who posted a video on 3 March 2026, claiming to be driving past MaMkhize's mansion, and suggested in their caption that the massive property was being rented out.

"Passing through KwaMaMkhize House To Let."

The footage captured the house's white-painted high walls and large windows, which many in the comments likened to a shopping mall.

This comes amid the socialite's gruelling legal drama and tax troubles that have seen her face several asset seizures and public humiliation.

In December 2025, Briefly News reported on the latest auction that raised over R520,000.

Meanwhile, instead of facing the scandal head-on, MaMkhize is choosing to let her work ethic do the talking, having recently acquired a new football team, Mbabane Highlanders AM, after SARS took over Royal AM.

Briefly News also reported on the star seemingly offering luxury travelling experiences, which, coupled with her apparent shift to real estate investment, suggests a total rebranding of her financial portfolio.

Whether the "To Let" allegations on her La Lucia mansion are a permanent move or a temporary fix, one thing is clear: MaMkhize is determined to keep her empire afloat no matter what.

Watch the video of MaMkhize's mansion below.

Social media reacts to MaMkhize's mansion

Reactions to the size of MaMkhize's home were hilarious, with online users comparing it to shopping malls and claiming it was exaggerated.

Lonni_dynast asked:

"Why did she need such a big house? Doesn’t she have like 2 kids?"

Mchabo5 was shocked:

"Guys, there are people living in these kinds of houses?"

DakaloNdou suggested:

"They can turn this mansion into a mall and rent it out to retail shops or convert it into a luxurious hotel."

samethotty reacted:

"Seeing her house up close (even in video), it’s actually quite overwhelming. No one will ever be able to convince anyone needs to live in a house THIS big. No ways!"

Social media users weighed in on the size of Shauwn "MaMkhize" Mthize's mansion. Image: kwa_mammkhize

Source: Instagram

Tshepi155034032 was confused:

"How could someone just build a house the size of a mall?"

diamondzzz_x trolled:

"There are malls in MP smaller than this house."

Iloveyouzanny added:

"I don't like houses that are too much 'cause rooms feel like I'm in a hall instead of being cosy as a house should be. I'm convinced part of why rich people in mansions are miserable is 'cause they are sitting in living rooms feeling like they're in a hall."

Shauwn "MaMkhize" Mkhize accused of owning fake designer

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to the claims that Shauwn "MaMkhize" Mkhize allegedly owned fake designer items.

It was revealed in a report that the star's belongings were anything but luxurious and authentic.

Source: Briefly News