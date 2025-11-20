The South African Revenue Service (SARS) is still going after Shauwn 'MaMkhize' Mkhize's belongings as part of its effort to recover unpaid taxes

A two-day auction took place on 18 and 19 November 2025, following the R5.6 million raised in October

Household items, luxury electronics, furniture, and more were auctioned, with some receiving bids as low as R0

Popular entrepreneur and reality TV star Shauwn 'MaMkhize' Mkhize continues to lose more assets as the South African Revenue Service (SARS) seeks to recover unpaid taxes.

After the revenue collector successfully raised over R5.6 million in an auction in October 2025, more of MaMkhize’s assets went under the hammer in a two-day auction on 18 and 19 November 2025.

Which of MaMkhize's assets were auctioned in November?

Bidding opened on 14 November, and a mix of household furniture, electronics and luxurious items was up for auction. The list of items on the Bidders Choice website included at least eight TVs, two musical instruments in the form of Clavitech and Sander pianos, carpets and rugs, a heater, a satellite TV decoder, and toasters.

According to a report by News24, by the last day of the auction on Wednesday, 19 November, in the afternoon, the lowest bid for the TVs was R0. Meanwhile, the 85-inch Samsung TV received the highest bid at R9,800, and someone bid R7,100 for the 70-inch LG TV. Other TVs on auction included an 84-inch LG TV, a 65-inch Hisense 4K TV, an 86-inch LG TV, a 65-inch Samsung TV, an 85-inch Samsung TV, a 70-inch Samsung TV, a 75-inch Samsung TV and a 55-inch Samsung TV.

Someone bid R42,600 for the broken black Clavitech electric grand piano, while another individual was willing to part with R49,600 for the white equivalent, in working condition.

SARS also put a studio setup, which included a keyboard, five subwoofers, two speakers and a headphone mixer up for auction. This was likely used by Mkhize’s son, Andile Mpisane, to record a song or two. Other items Mpisane likely used were the supersonic bazooka Bluetooth speaker and ice buckets with lights and speakers.

While it is unclear which items among the speakers piqued the most interest from buyers, News24 reports that three sound systems received bids ranging from R400 to R6,700.

Other items that were auctioned included a DStv Explora decoder, which received a bid of R20; an electric space heater, which received a bid of R50; and a red Russell Hobbs toaster, which also received a bid of R50.

Other furniture items, such as mirror tables and pedestals, received bids that ranged from R0 for a damaged mirror-finished side table to R250 for a mirror-finished cabinet. Items, also featuring a mirror finish, ranged in price from R300 to R2,500 for a cabinet, side table, and bedside drawer, respectively.

MaMkhize to lose 363 bottles of premium alcohol

MaMkhize's tax woes are far from over as the revenue collector will auction 363 bottles of premium alcohol, as previously reported by Briefly News.

The auction house, Bidder’s Choice, will put 363 bottles of MaMkhize’s premium alcohol up for sale later in November 2025. The list features champagne brands, rare cognacs and boutique wines, including globally recognised brands such as Veuve Clicquot, Moët & Chandon, and Luc Belaire.

