Andile Mpisane is gearing up for a musical comeback now that Royal AM has been officially relegated from the Premier Soccer League

A video of Andile in the studio was shared online and the new song marks a departure from his earlier material and sounds more personal

Andile Mpisane and his family have faced financial turmoil stemming from his mother's tax debt amounting to tens of millions

Andile Mpisane was spotted in the studio singing an emotional song. Image: andilempisane10

Source: Instagram

Reality TV star Andile Mpisane may be down, but he is not out. He is slowly returning to the limelight after their SARS scandal.

Andile Mpisane back in the studio with a heartfelt song

Andile Mpisane has shifted his attention to his music career now that Royal AM has been booted from the Premier Soccer League.

Mpisane’s music career had taken a back seat as he focused mostly on his football career. It looks like Andile Mpisane is gearing up for a musical comeback.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

TshisaLive took to X on Friday, 9 May and shared a video of Andile Mpisane in the studio. The post was captioned:

“LISTEN | Reality star and soccer player Andile Mpisane is gearing to make a musical comeback.”

In the video, Andile sits on a chair with headphones on and producer Dankie Boi Worst Behaviour by his side. While he focused on party bangers earlier in his career, Andile Mpisane appears to be taking a different path on this new song.

The lyrics of the song hint at something personal. In the video, he sings something that is possibly a dedication to his daughter Shauwn Mpisane, his wife Tamia or a gospel song. Mpisane delivers the lyrics singing:

“Story of my life is changed/Since you came into my life/I never felt this way before.”

It is unclear if Andile Mpisane will feature anyone or when the new song will be released.

Watch the video below:

Andile Mpisane spotted dancing amid SARS drama

Meanwhile, Andile Mpisane is the definition of the word unbothered.

Andile Mpisane was spotted in the studio singing a touching song. Image: andilempisane10

Source: Instagram

One would expect Mpisane to be stressed, considering that his mother, Shauwn Mkhize, still has unresolved tax issues amounting to R40 million.

That seems to be the least of his worries, and Andile Mpisane is living in the moment. In April, Andile was spotted blasting music from his Porsche and dancing like there's no tomorrow.

The video garnered both praise and condemnation from South Africans.

MaMkhize and family live it up in Dubai

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that MaMkhize reportedly painted Dubai red in celebration of her 50th birthday. The reality TV star jetted off to the UAE in the company of her children, Sbahle, Tamia, and Andile Mpisane.

A video of the famous family on a yacht was posted on the microblogging platform, X, by a user with the handle @_mashesha.

The post questioned how MaMkhize and her team would settle player's salaries. South Africans shared mixed opinions about the video with some advising the family to refrain from posting too much since they weren't yet in the clear.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News