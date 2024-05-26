KZN businesswoman Shauwn Mkhize reportedly owes SA Revenue Service almost R38 million in outstanding taxes

The revenue collector submitted a writ of execution application to the Pietermaritzburg High Court, seeking to attach 13 high-end vehicles

Four years ago, SARS attained a liquidation order against her cleaning company, which owed more than R200,000 in taxes

SARS' was reportedly looking into attaching Mamkhize's luxury cars to settle the businesswoman's R38m tax bill. Images: Stock Image and Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

Shauwn Mkhize reportedly owes the South African Revenue Services almost R38 million in unpaid taxes.

SARS seeks to attach Mamkhize's luxury cars

According to the City Press, the revenue collector submitted a writ of execution application to the Pietermaritzburg High Court on 9 May 2024, seeking to attach 13 high-end vehicles, including a Lamborghini and a Rolls Royce owned by Shandi Trust and Royal AM, companies in which she is the major shareholder. The SARS was reportedly trying to recoup R37 915 549.

This is not the first time the businesswoman and soccer boss has been accused of failing to pay her taxes. In 2020, SARS obtained a liquidation order against her cleaning company, which owed over R200,000 in outstanding taxes.

According to EWN, Mkhize accumulated her fortune through numerous government tenders to build low-cost housing in Kwazulu-Natal; however, her wealth and probed into her businesses by the NPA and revenue service dated back to 2013.

South Africans weighed in on Mamkhize’s woes

Netizens shared varying views on Mkhize’s ongoing tax saga.

@StHonorable wondered:

“What kind of chartered account is she? How come she can't balance her books? Maybe her qualification needs to be investigated shame. It can't be like this.”

@SibusisoThabede said:

“Msunduzi municipality will pay for this! No need for the Princess of football to even raise a sweat.”

@AnnikaEvershine added:

“This women can get away with anything, God will judge her!”

@AparryW asked:

“By a show of hands, how many others out there have been allowed to accumulate tax arrears of anywhere close to R37 million? What kind of system do we have here?”

@tthatomokhele stated:

“She's the daughter of a prominent figure in the ANC; hence, she can be a chartered accountant that dodges tax.”

