Businesswoman Sophie Ndaba is allegedly hounded by the South African Revenue Services (SARS) to pay her returns

It is reported that the veteran actress's business, Sophla Trading, owes the taxman R23 million and was issued with a second letter of demand

South Africans were shocked by the news, with some asking for reforms within the confusing system

Sophie Ndaba's company, Sophla Trading, reportedly has an outstanding R23 million debt with SARS. Images: @sophiendaba_.

Source: Instagram

Seasoned actress Sophie Ndaba has allegedly become the latest celebrity to have run into trouble with the taxman, who is aggressively trying to get the businesswoman to pay up.

It is reported that her company, Sophala Trading, owes R23 million in returns to the South African Revenue Services (SARS).

In a report by the City Press, the former Lockdown actress was summoned for the second time to cough up the money. The publication reported in a Twitter (X app) post:

"Sars intensifies efforts to recoup R23 million from Sophie Ndaba's company. Sars has issued Sophla Trading, a company that belongs to former Generations star Sophie Ndaba, a letter of demand, ordering a settlement of over R23m in outstanding tax debt."

Check out the post below:

Social media concerned about SARS's business model

Online spectators could not make sense of the revenue collector's method of operation, especially after implicating the beloved former Yizo Yizo star with the R23 million claim:

@nyamanemavheji was convinced:

"It never rains but pours, especially for black entrepreneurs. They're just pawns in a matrix..."

@UnityInSA explained:

"For the debt to be R43m, her company probably had revenue of around R150m, (corporate tax is 28%). Legally, she needs to be pay, but I think that our tax system needs reform. We need to be like Mauritius where corporate tax is 15% or Ireland (12.5%)."

@WendelBloem1 asked:

"Didn’t she start the title 'Celebrity Mom'?"

@SthembisoD39724 observed:

"SARS calculations are very suspicious."

@42566657PL was annoyed by the taxman:

"Saze savelwa SARS."

@ozolovesnengi was concerned for her health:

"Kaaai bazomgulisa again. Which one is R23m?"

Khuli Chana allegedly owes SARS over R1M in taxes

In other celebrity tax evasion stories on Briefly News, it was reported that Motswako music founder Khuli Chana was in trouble with SARS for not paying his dues.

His company, Khuli Chana Holdings, allegedly owed around half a million in VAT alone, with interest incurred for other offences.

Source: Briefly News