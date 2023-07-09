SA rapper Khuli Chana is in hot water with the South African revenue service (SARS) for skipping out on payments

The musician who gave Mzansi Tswa Daar as a company Khuli Chana Holdings, is accused of owing SARS close to half a million in VAT alone

Khuli Chana is a family man with two kids and is married to DJ Lamiez Holworthy, but it seems his company's finances got the best of him

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Khuli Chana's finances in his company were not up to par. SARS conducted an audit in Witbank Mpumalanga on Khuli Chana Holdings.

SARS is coming for Khuli Chana, who is in debt after not paying what was due to the taxman. Image: Getty Images/ Gallo Images/ Instagram/ khulichana01

Source: Getty Images

It turns out the SA rapper company had some skeletons in the closet. Khuli Chana's corporation amassed a fortune by defaulting on SARS payments.

SARS takes legal action against Khuli Chana for missing payments

Sunday World reported that SARS approached a court in hopes to get a judgement against Khuli Chana. The Motswako rapper's company Khuli Chana Holdings accumulated 426000 in unpaid VAT.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

SARS's audit revealed that the musician's company owns R1 113,000 385. This amount comes from unpaid pay as you earn, unemployment insurance fund and interest charged on the Hape le Hape hit maker's debt.

South African celebrity who recently faced the SARS's wrath

In a separate story, Briefly News reported that Real Housewives of Durban star Ayanda Ncwane had to deal with her late husband's tax debt. The TV personalities late husband owed R2 million. Read what Briefly News said about the celebrity owing SARS

Nonzwakazi Dingaan said:

"Who isn't knee-deep in debts? She is human after all. It's only the elite who aren't crying."

Anele Dhlamini wrote:

"This is South Africa , everyone owes the taxman."

Papas Manghane commented:

"Remember Dr Malinga was also owing but he managed to repair all the debts that was on his way so this too shall pass."

Ripfumelo Given RG added:

"Living largely even when the situation isn't permitting her to do so will still cost her big time."

Junior Sibanda remarked:

"Lots have owed taxman, many more are still going to owe taxman, so there's nothing surprising about this."

"You must keep quiet": SA unimpressed after Dr Malinga pays R100k to SARS

Briefly News previously reported that Dr Malinga received much financial help after opening up about his struggles. The Vaya Orlando hitmaker revealed how much he has had to pay SARS after getting so much assistance with his money.

Dr Malinga received much financial help after opening up about his struggles. 'Vaya Orlando' hitmaker Dr Malinga revealed how much he has had to pay SARS after getting so much assistance with his money.

Peeps had differing reactions to Dr Malinga's tweet after he received donations to help him out of financial ruin.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News