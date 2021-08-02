Pearl Thusi is ready to toss the meat out and get her family on the vegan train after having watched multiple meat industry documentaries

Sharing her thoughts on social media, Pearl made it known that the transition is happening and that she feels it’s best for the whole family

While people get where Pearl is coming from, in Mzansi, meat it everything and people are not about to give it up

Pearl Thusi has been educating herself on the meat industry and it has left her shook. Wanting only the best for her family, Pearl is about to make some major changes.

Pearl Thusi is looking to make a drastic change in her life after food documentaries convinced her she can do without meat.

Source: Instagram

Taking to social media to share her findings, Pearl expressed her disgust in the meat industry. Watching multiple documentaries, Pearl is leaning more and more toward the vegan way.

Pearl posted:

“The more documentaries I watch, the more I’m convinced I need to plant my own food more regularly and go vegan gradually. The way animals and superfoods are farmed is disgusting.”

Pearl has decided to do it gradually over weeks, months and even years, but the move to an animal product free life is in motion.

Pearl posted:

“My family and I are discussing eating meat maximum 3 times a week now. (fish included) and gradually reduce this over the next months and years until we’re not consuming other animal products. (I’ll have the leather conversation when I get there).”

Seeing Pearl's posts, fans took to the comment section to share their views. Meat-eating is a staple in Mzansi, so, hearing Pearl advocate for veganism is not something many saw coming.

@enock39 asked Pearl for her braai as meat is a way of life, kante:

@diamond_giza wishes their family would get on board:

@Khojanelebina is not about to “waste God’s resources,” LOL:

@zeezor_o commended Pearl on her decision but made it clear that it is not for them:

Pearl Thusi fights to adopt a relative’s child who’s allegedly living in harsh conditions

Pearl Thusi is on a mission to adopt a relative’s child who she believes is living in harsh conditions that no child ever should. Pearl is a momma bear who will never leave a baby in desolation, Briefly News reported.

Word has it that Pearl is busy in the process of adopting a family member's five-year-old daughter. The mother is said to be a recovering drug addict who is not fit to look after the toddler.

Pearl wants the parental responsibility and guardianship of the child’s parents to be terminated and handed over to her.

Thusi’s court application reportedly read:

“The second applicant and I seek an order in, inter alia the following terms: ordering that I am awarded the sole parental responsibilities and rights of care and guardianship, as defined in terms of Children’s Act No 38 of 2005.”

