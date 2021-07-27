Pearl Thusi is apparently currently trying to adopt a relative's five-year-old daughter whom she believes needs better care

Pearl is reported to have filed to have the parental responsibility and guardianship rights removed and handed over to her

The reported court application claims the mother is a recovering drug addict, the father is MIA and the baby girl is living in harsh conditions

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

Pearl Thusi is on a mission to adopt a relative’s child who she believes is living in harsh conditions that no child ever should. Pearl is a momma bear who will never leave a baby in desolation.

Word has it that Pearl is busy in the process of adopting a family member's five-year-old daughter. The mother is said to be a recovering drug addict who is not fit to look after the toddler, as reported by Sunday World.

Pearl Thusi has kick-started a legal process to adopt the daughter of her recovering drug addict relative. Image: @pearlthusi.

Source: Instagram

Pearl wants the parental responsibility and guardianship of the child’s parents to be terminated and handed over to her, as reported by The South African.

Thusi’s court application reportedly read:

“The second applicant and I seek an order in, inter alia the following terms: ordering that I am awarded the sole parental responsibilities and rights of care and guardianship, as defined in terms of Children’s Act No 38 of 2005.

“Consequent upon the granting of the prayer above, ordering that the second applicant’s parental responsibilities and rights of care and guardianship in respect of [name withheld], as defined in terms of the act, are terminated.”

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

Pearl Thusi calls on Nathi Mthethwa to help struggling artists

In related news, Briefly News reported recently that Pearl Thusi is sick of seeing the entertainment industry, especially actors, suffer due to the global pandemic and lack of support from Government.

Taking to social media to make a public plea, Pearl called on Minister Nathi Mthethwa to help those in the entertainment industry who are suffering. While one would have thought fans would have backed Pearl up, they did the total opposite.

It seems people are not quite understanding why Pearl is crying as it does not seem like she is battling at all.

Many people felt Pearl and other artists should be a little more grateful for what they have. Until they are feeding a family of six with R350, peeps feel artists should sit back in their seats.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za