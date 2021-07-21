Pearl Thusi took to social media to make her feelings known regarding the struggles artists are going through

Calling on Minister Nathi Mthethwa to stand up and lend a helping hand, Pearl made it known that artists are not okay

Seeing Pearl's status made many feel some type of way, peeps feel that most of these artists probably don’t even know what hunger feels like

Pearl Thusi is sick of seeing the entertainment industry, especially actors, suffer due to the global pandemic and lack of support from Government.

Taking to social media to make a public plea, Pearl called on Minister Nathi Mthethwa to help those in the entertainment industry who are suffering.

Pearl Thusi has joined the many famous celebs who have called out the minister of sports, arts and culture Nathi Mthethwa for not financial assistance. Image: @pearlthusi.

Pearl posted:

“Dear Minister Nathi Mthethwa, I say this in the sincerest way: Artists are struggling. Can you assist with actual support or money like how you tweet us congrats and condolences?”

While one would have thought fans would have backed Pearl up, they did the total opposite. It seems people are not quite understanding why Pearl is crying as it does not seem like she is battling at all.

Many people felt Pearl and other artists should be a little more grateful for what they have. Until they are feeding a family of six off of R350, peeps feel artists should sit back in their seats.

@Emildene told Pearl to adjust her lifestyle:

@stacy_phalane dropped hard facts:

@BoizinTshezi went in hard, making it known that these people do not even know what hunger feels like:

Pearl Thusi asks followers who they will be voting for as DA is not on the cards for her

Pearl Thusi has asked Mzansi social media users who they'll vote for in the upcoming national elections. Briefly News reported that the media personality is one of the celebrities who have been vocal on social media since the looting and violent protests started earlier this week.

The Queen Sono actress has joined thousands of tweeps who have slammed the ANC-led government for failing to improve the lives of ordinary citizens and for failing to address the ongoing unrest in some parts of Mzansi.

She took to Twitter late on Thursday, 15 July to share he thoughts on the upcoming elections. Pearl expressed that she’s not willing to give her vote to the Democratic Alliance.

She wrote:

"Would you guys trust Patricia de Lille’s 'GOOD' party or the EFF? (DA is not even an option for me I’m sorry)."

