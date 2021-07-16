Pearl Thusi Asks Saffas Who They'll Vote for, Says DA Is Not an Option for Her

Pearl Thusi has shared her views on which political party she would vote for but made it clear that she's not voting for the DA

The media personality is one of many celebs who have slammed the ANC-led government amid the ongoing unrest in the country

The Queen Sono actress has asked social media users who they prefer voting for bewteen the EFF and GOOD

Pearl Thusi has asked Mzansi social media users who they'll vote for in the upcoming national elections. The media personality is one of the celebrities who have been vocal on social media since the looting and violent protests started earlier this week.

The Queen Sono actress has joined thousands of tweeps who have slammed the ANC-led government for failing to improve the lives of ordinary citizens and for failing to address the ongoing unrest in some parts of Mzansi.

Pearl Thusi has asked Saffas who they'll vote for saying that the DA is not an option for her. Image: @pearlthusi

Source: Instagram

She took to Twitter late on Thursday, 15 July to share he thoughts on the upcoming elections. Pearl expressed that she;s not willing to give her vote to the Democratic Alliance. She wrote:

"Would you guys trust Patricia de Lille’s 'GOOD' party or the EFF? (DA is not even an option for me I’m sorry)."

Tweeps shared mixed reaction's to the star's post. Check out some of their comments below:

@Raynko wrote:

"EFF all the way, at least they care about a black person unlike the ANC."

@BonganiSelepe22 said:

"DA for me, a black man was given the chance to rule but failed dismally, maybe a white man will attract more investors from Europe. During the apartheid era black people had jobs and there was no corruption."

@SiyandaMdletsh2 commented:

"Let's give Julius Malema a chance. After all we have nothing to loose ANC has done too much damage."

@SiyabongaMadla3 wrote:

"I think EFF will make a good coalition government with the ANC."

@SagaThamaga added:

"Action SA, most of the things they'll tackle are some of the issues we have us ordinary citizens. And I've seen the good work @HermanMashaba has already done."

Pearl Thusi prays for healing amid violent Mzansi protests

In related news, Briefly News reported that Pearl Thusi has taken to social media to share her opinion on the volatile situation in Mzansi. The stunner said she couldn't even sleep on Monday, 12 January because of the current violent looting, arrests and shootings taking place in Mzansi.

The media personality shared that she was sorry for all the people who are suffering because of the state of affairs in South Africa. She wrote on Twitter:

"I can’t sleep… people out there are seriously suffering. Young and old. This is so sad man… I pray healing for my country… that people can live in peace and dignity."

