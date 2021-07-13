Pearl Thusi Prays for Healing Amid Violent Protests in SA: "We Are Leaderless"

Pearl Thusi is praying for the healing of Mzansi people amid the ongoing violent protests in Mzansi

The media personality shared that she couldn't even sleep on Monday, 12 July, as she watched people of Mzansi suffering during the protests

Tweeps shared mixed reactions to Pearl Thusi's tweet about the volatile political situation in the country

Pearl Thusi has taken to social media to share her current opinion on the volatile situation in Mzansi. The stunner said she couldn't even sleep on Monday, 12 January because of the current violent looting, arrests and shootings taking place in Mzansi.

The media personality shared that she was sorry for all the people who are suffering because of the state of affairs in South Africa. She wrote on Twitter:

"I can’t sleep… people out there are seriously suffering. Young and old. This is so sad man… I pray healing for my country… that people can live in peace and dignity."

Tweeps took to Pearl's comment section to share their opinions on her post. Check out what they gad to say below:

@MacebeletT said:

"The only healing this country need is equal distribution of wealth to all citizens and integrating black masses to participate in the economic sectors and to control the economy. There's no way there will be peace in SA so long we have triple challenges like poverty, unemployment."

@VMadega wrote:

"Well I think it's time we face it, we are all on our own. We are leaderless on all fronts be it the ruling party or opposition. I mean this was a perfect platform to see that people can walk as much as they talk. #voting? definitely food for thought."

@ZNaxion added:

"It’s very commendable that you are more vocal about the situations that affect the people of SA. I wish more like you would engage to bring awareness and maybe our sleeping leaders can wake up."

Pearl Thusi regrets promoting ANC and DA

In other news, Briefly News reported that Pearl Thusi candidly responded to a social media user who questioned why she was criticising government after promoting them during elections.

The starlet brazenly said that she only did it for the money and regrets her decision. Thusi added that she also promoted the Democratic Alliance in the very same year and regretted that move too.

Her revelation left Mzansi social media users with mixed reactions. @izwelethu said:

“You sold out your soul in the expense of your people, that so senseless. Your family should be vigilant of you, you could sell them out for bread.”

