Pearl Thusi Regrets Promoting ANC and DA: “I Really Needed That Rent Money”

South African media personality Pearl Thusi has admitted that she regrets promoting the ANC and DA political parties

Her confession came after a social media users questioned why she was once spotted in ANC regalia if she is so critical of the party

Thusi's revelation was met with mixed reactions from social media users, however many understood that she did what she did for the pay-cheque

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

Pearl Thusi candidly responded to a social media user who questioned why she was criticising government after promoting them during elections.

Pearl Thusi has admitted that she promoted political parties for money. Image: @pearlthusi

Source: Instagram

The starlet brazenly said that she only did it for the money and regrets her decision. Thusi added that she also promoted the Democratic Alliance in the very same year and regretted that move too.

“Notice what I did with my arms. That wasn’t an accident. That wasn’t an accident. I really needed that rent money. Hence I said actively promoting any party. But if I knew then what I know now… regrettably, I also did a DA gig that year.”

Her revelation left Mzansi social media users with mixed reactions.

@izwelethu said:

“You sold out your soul in the expense of your people, that so senseless. Your family should be vigilant of you, you could sell them out for bread.”

@sabelo_waka_God said:

“Haaaibo. So this was to secure the bag. I give up yaz its every man for himself in SA. The truth is I would have done the same thing for the bag.”

@sbuda_h said:

“Which is fair. We can talk and talk but oksalayo we were not going to pay that rent for you. Just do what you have to do wena Pearl.”

@nogile_b said:

“I like your honesty Pearl and all this people who criticising you here would take an ANC gig in the wink of an eye.”

Pearl Thusi received that loaded question after she questioned what the South African government had done to help its people.

Pearl Thusi shades SA government, questions its contribution

Briefly News reported that Pearl Thusi took to social media to share her thoughts on the Mzansi government.

The stunner believes that the ANC-led government is corrupt. She questioned what President Cyril Ramaphosa and his Cabinet were doing well to improve the lives of South Africans.

The media personality accused the government of benefiting through corrupt activities while the citizens were suffering. The Queen Sono actress took to Twitter on Wednesday, 7 July to ask South Africans what else government officials were doing well apart from corruption.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za