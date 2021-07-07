Pearl Thusi Questions SA Government, Peeps React: "Fighting Poverty in Cuba"

Pearl Thusi has questioned whether there is anything the South African government is actually doing well and social media users have shared hilarious reactions

The media personality accused the ANC-led government of being corrupt and wanted to find out from tweeps what else the government officials are doing wrong

Social media users suggested that the government doesn't care about the people of Mzansi but cares more for Cubans

Pearl Thusi has taken to social media to share her thoughts on the Mzansi government. The stunner believes that the ANC-led government is corrupt.

She questioned what President Cyril Ramaphosa and his Cabinet are doing well to improve the lives of South Africans. The media personality accused the government of benefiting through corrupt activities while the citizens are suffering.

The Queen Sono actress took to Twitter on Wednesday, 7 July to ask South Africans what else government officials were doing well apart from corruption.

"Apart from corruption, what else does the South African Government do well? (10 marks)"

Tweeps shared mixed reactions to her Twitter post. Some shaded the star following her tweet. Check out some of the reactions below:

@Godwin_kalusha wrote:

"They are doing very well in eradicating poverty in Cuba."

@Signore_Prof said:

"Giving y'all opportunities to appear in every soapie, telenovela, movie, series, presenting, radio, over graduates who are up-and-coming. And then when you run out of tenders, you ask what you are asking us now."

@PhysohMadness commented:

"Giving 'moms' an opportunity to advertise condoms."

@Mannistt wrote:

"Making sure that the youth unemployment rate is high."

@Cphenk_Ju said:

"Fighting unemployment in Cuba."

@Jay_jayGP commented:

"Hiring Cubans every chance they get. Fighting poverty in Cuba."

@mashobanes added:

"Exposing corruption from a previous leadership or regime to detract the country from focusing on their current modus operandi of corruption."

