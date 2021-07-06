Pearl Thusi's Not Having It, Shuts Down Rumours of Taking Part in Fraud

Pearl Thusi usually ignores trolls but this time she had to shut someone down for coming at her sideways on social media

The media personality was accused of taking part in fraudulent activity along with Somizi and she quickly took them off the radar

Pearl has said before that she is in a much better space with her mental health and it's clear because she's not letting anyone trash-talk her

Media personality Pearl Thusi doesn't take kindly to trolls and claps back whenever she can. Pearl recently got called out by a Twitter user who claimed that she's been taking part in corruption and fraud. They said:

"Not surprised at allegations of Somizi scamming people, he allegedly stole a cooking show idea. Just hurt at allegations of the involvement of Pearl Thusi in the scam."

Pearl didn't take this lightly and responded to the tweet, even when she wasn't tagged in it. She claimed that she's been doing her own thing and minding her own business. She has nothing to do with scamming.

Pearl Thusi ignores trolls for the most part but this time she just had to set the record straight.

Source: Instagram

Pearl responded to the tweet by saying:

"Babe - I just worked on a gig. And then I went home. I have not told anyone to do anything. Please stop. Have a great day."

The media personality has previously shared that she's in a great place mentally and it shows. Even though she clapped back this time, she's made it clear that she's not going to let anyone talk down on her. Well done Pearl, way to shut down people who are slamming you.

Pearl Thusi spoke about how heartbreaking it is to see corruption in Mzansi

Briefly News previously reported that media personality Pearl Thusi has expressed her dissatisfaction with the current political climate in South Africa, saying that people are suffering while the government is corrupt.

Many people have flocked to social media to discuss political and social events in South Africa as a result of the move to an adjusted Level 4 lockdown.

The actress expressed her disappointment with the Mzansi government, saying it's disheartening to witness people suffer and deal with significant problems as the culture of corruption thrives.

Most of the time, social media users find ways to troll Pearl on her opinions but now they agree with her. They took to the comments section to share Pearl's sentiments.

