Pearl Thusi is not very happy about the corruption that has taken place in South Africa during the Covid-19 pandemic

The media personality says that people are suffering and now also have to deal with being affected by corruption

Mzansi social media users usually put Pearl in check but this time they agreed with her statement about the country

Media personality Pearl Thusi has expressed her dissatisfaction with the current political climate in South Africa, saying that people are suffering while the government is corrupt.

Many people have flocked to social media to discuss political and social events in South Africa as a result of the move to an adjusted Level 4 lockdown.

The actress expressed her disappointment with the Mzansi government, saying it's disheartening to witness people suffer and deal with significant problems as the culture of corruption thrives.

Mzansi social media users are in agreement with Pearl Thusi's stance

Most of the time, social media users find ways to troll Pearl on her opinions but now they agree with her. They took to the comments section to share Pearl's sentiments. Check out the reactions below:

@moses_nyagota commented:

"Why are lockdowns still a government measure when we have vaccines & treatments? Surely it’s for something else?"

@SNjotini said:

"And ever since lockdown kicked in, Government officials are on full salaries. Lifestyle intact. Heartbreaking."

@Miss_T147 commented:

"They don't care about how ordinary citizens are affected, you'll see them close to election time pretending to care."

@ShaldonSA said:

"I agree with you Miss Thusi, the problems we face as citizens are due to a lack of compassionate leaders."

Pearl Thusi resorted to deleting her post about having a "happy lockdown"

Briefly News previously reported that Pearl Thusi was almost hounded by the social media mob for a recent post that was found to be distasteful.

In a misplaced effort to give hope to Mzansi, Pearl wished everyone a “happy lockdown” after the president announced the shift to alert Level 4. The now-deleted post read:

“Happy lockdown everyone ... I hope all those in need receive assistance, people find the silver lining in these tough times and God blesses you all abundantly.”

However, the post was not received well and many felt that she was making light of a bad situation. Thusi quickly deleted the tweet and when a fan asked why, she explained that she did not want to start drama.

