Eish: Pearl Thusi Forced to Delete “Happy Lockdown” Post

South African media personality quickly retracted some comments about the lockdown before she got dragged online

The well-meaning Pearl Thusi was trying to spread a message of hope, but instead came across as a little insensitive to the massive

Explaining why she deleted the post, Pearl Thusi said that she was in a good space and did not want any drama

Pearl Thusi was almost hounded by the social media mob for a recent post that was found to be distasteful.

Pearl Thusi was forced to delete a post after Mzansi was left unimpressed by it. Image: @pearlthusi

In a misplaced effort to give hope to Mzansi, Pearl wished everyone a “happy lockdown” after the president announced the shift to alert Level 4.

The now-deleted post read:

“Happy lockdown everyone ... I hope all those in need receive assistance, people find the silver lining in these tough times and God blesses you all abundantly.”

However, the post was not received well and many felt that she was making light of a bad situation. Thusi quickly deleted the tweet and when a fan asked why, she explained that she did not want to start drama.

She said:

“Because focusing on the negative is a priority on this app: For those offended, or [who] think I’m careless ... what I mean is, for those who can, I hope they do find peace, enjoy spending time at home, working, spending time with family, meditating and find the good in that.”

Pearl knows all to well that’s like to be on the receiving end of social media bullies.

Pearl Thusi reveals coping mechanism after being dragged online

Pearl Thusi recently took to social media to reveal how she copes with public scrutiny. Briefly News reported that the actress took to Twitter to share her "coping mechanism" with her fans. The star and many other celebs have been subjected to public scrutiny on social media platforms and Pearl has learnt to cope with the pressure that comes with being in the public eye on a daily basis.

She is one of Mzansi's most-dragged entertainers on social media. The stunner posted:

"No one is perfect. But when they focus on your blessings until they lose sight on their own... they throw stones and magnify your imperfections. A coping mechanism."

The lead actress of Queen Sono actress also told her fans not to be distracted but continue fighting for their dreams.

"Distraction comes right before a breakthrough. Don’t stop fighting for your purpose."

