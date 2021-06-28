A local woman has one very stern message for any spoilt young people, heading online to make her views known

The lawyer has argued that hard work will lead to ultimate success and has shared her frustrations at people always asking her for handouts

It seems Mzansi agreed with the passionate young woman, heading to the comments section to share similar sentiments

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

A lawyer from Botswana has gone viral on Linkedin after sharing a few harsh words with the entitled youth of Southern Africa. The young professional is fed up with people in her DMs asking for money and has encouraged the youth to start taking responsibility for their dreams.

This lawyer is sick of people asking her for money. Image: Precious G./Linkedin

Source: Twitter

The lawyer shares her sentiments on LinkedIn

Heading online, Precious G shared that she had not once received a handout on her way to success and was definitely not about to deny entitled young people the opportunity for personal growth. The co-founder of Precious & Partners law firm had this to say:

"Get me right, I believe in charity and I believe in helping others but this is my problem. Telling us in our DMs that you think we are rich and that we are refusing to assist you is wrong and tantamount to entitlement."

Sharing her own personal struggles in the hopes that it might encourage those who face similar challenges, Precious had this to say:

"I didn’t at any point feel that people should sympathise with me and just transfer a bucket loads of cash to me. Rather I asked, can I weed your yard, can I wash your car, can I babysit... for a small fee."

To view the post, click here.

The inspiring entrepreneur went on to remind her young followers that no one is going to save them. She's definitely fed up with all the rudeness from people who believe success can be achieved without hard work and a little sacrifice.

"Let’s stop getting entitled to donations, funding and handouts and being rude whilst at it. No one is coming to save us, guys!" she shared in her parting words.

Heading to the comments section, Southern Africans shared their thoughts on the difficult matter. It seems many agreed with the persuasive lawyer.

Check out some of the comments below:

Evidence Muza said:

"Glory glory! Yes, politics of entitlement is putting the wrong foot forward, it creates a culture of dependence on mere men, as opposed to dependence on God. Even God Himself expects us to take our own baby steps."

Samuel Baloyi said:

"Powerful."

Bill Richards said:

"Precious G. How good are you! You nailed it well and truly. I have always said the only time success comes before work is in the dictionary! Respect!"

Dawn Fontaine said:

"100% agree!! Sure it takes a lot to ask, not denying that. It also goes a lot farther if you can do it for yourself and learn not to rely on anyone else to just come along and do it for you.

"Yes, help charities when you can. But that isn't the main point to Precious G. 's post. It's the person who, after being denied a donation, falls back to bullying in another attempts to get something for nothing."

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

More needs to be done to connect the unconnected SA youth

In more news related to helping Mzansi's youth, Briefly News previously reported that according to the World Economic Forum (WEF), a staggering 40% of the world’s population live within range of a mobile signal but aren’t able to make use of it. Digital literacy stands out as the single largest barrier to the uptake of broadband connectivity and the loss of an array of opportunities brought by the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR).

A survey cited by WEF, for instance, found that almost 70% of people overall indicated they do not understand what the internet is or how to use it.

As a major player in the telecommunications industry and employer of a large workforce, MTN South Africa is committed to playing its part in providing the youth with opportunities to enhance their ICT skills and long-term career prospects.

Creating an environment for innovation

MTN also has a role to play in creating an enabling environment for innovation, entrepreneurship, skills enhancement and job creation in the digital economy. Through the MTN SA Foundation and MTN Pulse – MTN’s youth-only proposition which offers the youth access to lower data fees and opens the opportunity to skills enhancement - MTN SA is directly responding to this challenge by connecting the unconnected youth.

Significant strides are being made. The GSMA’s State of the Mobile Internet Connectivity 2020 report highlights that in Sub-Saharan Africa, mobile broadband coverage has seen improvements in recent years and affordable handsets have become more widely available.

Through collaboration with key government and other partners, MTN SA is on a quest to improve this situation – and it all starts with education.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za