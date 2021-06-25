A lady went on her knees as she pleaded with a police officer who arrested her boyfriend to let him go

It turned out that both the officer and the boyfriend were in on the plan as it was all staged

In the cute video, the boyfriend brought out the engagement ring amid the confusion to the lady's surprise

A lady has been hailed by social media users as a true girlfriend and not a fair-weather personality following her reaction to her 'boyfriend's arrest' which ended up becoming a proposal.

The unidentified woman, in a heartwarming video shared on Facebook by OMGVoice Nigeria, accosted a police officer who surprisingly jerked her boyfriend by the shorts while they ate out.

Police arrest turns proposal to the lady's surprise Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by OMG Voice Nigeria

Source: UGC

She continued to plead for her boyfriend who was labelled an internet fraudster not to be whisked away.

In a well-scripted plan which undoubtedly had the officer in it, the boyfriend brings out an engagement ring from his pocket.

The unsuspecting lady was stunned as she placed both hands on her mouth in a bid to contain her astonishment.

People thought the boyfriend is lucky to have such a lady

Many people opined that it was beautiful of her to have stood with the man unaware that it was all staged.

Noble Julie said:

"He is lucky to have found his wife. Hope he will always remember that this lady can take a bullet for him. Congratulations."

Ameh Echeijah Gift reacted:

"I thought I was a hard guy till I started crying and I feel relief letting out those emotions. Congrats to the couple."

Emmanuel Ordu commented:

"But this is not a yardstick to determine the level of love of the girl in question or an examination to justify how truely the girl is. Having a good wife or a loving relationship most times comes from both parties, the goose that lays the golden eggs must be taken care of so that it can lay more golden eggs."

Nosa Aibangbee remarked:

"It is the kneeling down for me, she is ready to go down with him good to have such woman in your corner."

Man rolls on ground in epic proposal to girlfriend

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that drama had ensued as a man did an unusual proposal to his girlfriend.

The yet-to-be-identified man in a Twitter post by @bruno_akampa created a scene in public as he was captured to have rolled on the ground.

While confusion ensued with the girlfriend trying to figure out why her man rolled on the ground, he hops on one knee with an engagement ring in hand.

The stunned girlfriend received the ring and both posed for a shot as a guitarist appeared to play behind them.

Source: Briefly.co.za