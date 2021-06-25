A clip of a man throwing a huge tantrum in a Capitec Bank has been shared online by the funny Twitter user and parody account Advo Barry Roux

In the clip, the guy, who is noticeably short, seems to be very angry about something and demands to speak to a manager, who does not seem to be coming

The video has received many reactions from South Africans who either made jokes about the man or shared their thoughts about why he could possibly be so upset

A eyebrow-raising clip of a man throwing a big tantrum in a Capitec Bank has been making its way around social media much to the amusement and entertainment of South Africans who have found themselves with a lot to say.

In the clip, the angry man can be heard shouting that he wants to speak to the manager. Before long, he makes the rash decision to kick over one of the benches in the bank when another customer decides to intervene by tripping the man and causing him to fall on the floor.

This man was brought to the ground after he started throwing a tantrum in a bank. Images: @Advobarryroux

"Can someone call the manager," the video was captioned by Advo Barry Roux.

Naturally locals had a lot to say about the guy and his out of control temper and rage. Read a few of their comments about the video clip below:

@MaketelaTokelo said:

"Kere call the manager."

@Sbo_21 joked:

"When you tryna withdraw your R15 and it says insufficient funds. Only Capitec users will get it."

@LeratoManavhela said:

"Slala is a skill only a few master, the guy executed it perfectly... reminds me of myself.

Local dude shows off his hilarious karate moves, warns guys against dating his daughter

Briefly News also reported that a karate fighting dad is flaunting his samurai moves all over social media, definitely leaving his daughter's suitors just a little scared to break her heart. The action-packed madala has since gone viral on social media after his very lovely girl took to sharing the humorous clip along with a sweet Father's Day message.

"Happy Father’s Day big homie," @LisaLesetedi captioned the hilarious video.

In the short clip, the father looks ready as ever for a serious fight, display all his technical fighting skill with a pair of nunchucks. The serious expression on daddy's face only adds to the absolute hilarity of the viral clip.

