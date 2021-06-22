“Ubab Lee”: Man Shares His Hilarious Karate Moves, Leaves Mzansi in Stitches

A talented local dad has impressed social media users with his skill in the martial arts

A short clip of the kung-fu daddy was shared online by the old man's beautiful daughter for Father's Day

Naturally, Mzansi social media users took to the comments section with many local casanovas hilariously concerned for their safety

A karate fighting dad is flaunting his samurai moves all over social media, definitely leaving his daughters suitors just a little scared to break her heart.

Mzansi's very own 'Bruce Lee'. Images: @LisaLesetedi/Twitter

The action star shares his karate moves

The action-packed madala has since gone viral on social media after his very lovely girl took to sharing the humourous clip along with a sweet Father's Day message.

"Happy Father’s Day big homie" @LisaLesetedi captioned the hilarious video.

In the short clip, the father looks ready as ever for a serious fight, display all his technical fighting skill with a pair of nunchucks. The serious expression on daddy's face only adds to the absolute hilarity of the viral clip.

Reactions from impressed social media users

Many South Africans were impressed by the skilled martial artist and even compared him to kung-fu movie icon, Bruce Lee. Still, others were a little scared of the karate-chopping dad, wondering how they might ever court his lovely daughter.

Check out some of the comments below:

@itsmanjobruh said:

"uBab’ Lee"

@Makgahlametja said:

"My Father Sensei Mmadi haaaak hehe"

@StheMabunda said:

"He's legit, this is a threat ekasi!!"

@Jagman4sho said:

"I was about to slide into your DM’s but I’ll pass...your dad! Yoh!!..."

@RealChestro said:

"So they really do make that huu-huu-huu sound?"

@C_liveDj said:

"Happy fathers day sensei."

Beautiful couple busting a move in their 90's

In more viral internet news, Briefly News previously reported that an old couple has gone to prove that age is nothing but a number when it comes to the art of dancing.

The old couple who are approaching their 100s showed no signs of ageing as they put up a youthful display of choreographic dance.

In the video shared by Isabel Abreu de Lemos on her LinkedIn page, the 94-year-old suited man complimented the dance moves of his 91-year-old wife in an adorable fashion.

They introduced creative styles that dropped jaws - styles many thought should be complex for old people.

Social media users shower encomiums on the aged couple

The dancing couple has received massive praises from social media users. Many thought they were enjoying themselves as they danced effortlessly.

See some reactions below:

Mohammed Olfi stated:

"You made my day you really did . Wow it is very beautiful and sexy to see couple at this age have such good fun between them . Great day . Am 61 and still okay ft ball and run with my boys at the age of 20-25 . I hope I could continue . Good morning."

Kelly Mizell said:

"This is awesome!! Age is just a number! They are having fun!! Happy weekend dear friend, Isabel!"

Marie-Therese Sahade commented:

"They never cease to amaze me, no matter how many times I’ve seen this before, still rocking and rolling, always makes me smile."

Shankar ChatterJee reacted:

''Brilliant!

"With respect, kindness, affection, happiness & harmony- AGE is just a number!!"

