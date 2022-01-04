A Nigerian man treated people at a local eatery in Asaba, Delta State with his stunning dance moves

Despite being 78 years of age, the old man showed great strength as he does legwork and focus dance while vibing to Focalistic's song Ke Star

Mixed reactions have trailed the viral video as many argued that his sterling dance moves contradicted his age

An old man showed people at a local eatery that age is just a number as he danced with great strength and energy.

The unidentified man who is said to be 78 years old vibed to a song by singer Focalistic titled Ke Star at an eatery in Asaba, Delta State capital.

In a short video shared by @instablog9ja on Instagram, the man could be seen bursting into fast hand moves as the song played in the background.

As the song progressed, he switched to showcasing legwork, a move that thrilled viewers who cheered him on.

Taking his dancing to another level, he combined both legwork and focus dance move as he kept with the song's rhythm.

There was rapturous reaction at the point he finished off his legwork with the the one-foot landing, a move he executed in style like a young blood and hot stepper.

Social media reacts

@__brainboxx remarked:

"You tell your papa mate make he dance because you wan dash am money"

@anthonyclik commented:

"Papa don really high ...But why dem go record epa like this na."

@cobz_dacruise said:

"Walahi this man strong pass me. Two strokes I go wan collapse."

@sharon_chigozirim wrote:

"Even papa knows the assignment pass me Please who’s teaching me how to dance this year."

@cheezyofficiall stated:

"I wish the youths of this generation would be able to do this when they are 78, y'all are already burning your energy over unnecessary and irrelevant pleasures."

